3 Physical Activities To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke

Young fitness woman setting up her smartwatch for the run outdoors

Did you know that physical activity plays an important role in maintaining your heart health? Here are all the reasons why you should start working out to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.

Cardiovascular diseases in India have been increasing over the last few decades. Did you know that deaths owing to cardiovascular diseases are the number one for all-cause mortality in our country? By staying physically active and exercising daily, you can cut down the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Yes, you heard it right! It will be imperative for each and everyone to stay fit, and exercise along with eating a well-balanced diet. Lack of physical inactivity is consistently associated with cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and heart attacks. So, before it gets too late, just embrace a healthy lifestyle and work out regularly. Read on to know more about the benefits of physical activity when it comes to your heart health.

The number of cardiovascular disease like heart attacks or strokes are rising at an alarming rate in the country. Here is how physical activity helps in keeping heart diseases at bay.

Understanding The Role Of Physical Activity In Heart Health

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders related to heart and blood vessels. Are you aware? It includes coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, a peripheral arterial disease that means the disease of blood vessels supplying the arms and legs. The important risk factors for developing heart disease and stroke are raised blood pressure, raised blood glucose, raised blood lipids, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and alcohol consumption. Being overweight and obese can also be the culprits. Managing your blood pressure and diabetes by taking medications, along with physical activity can cut down the risk of heart disease, and help you to improve your quality of life.

TRENDING NOW

Postmenopausal women and men after the age of 45 years have the same amount of CVD risk-lowering benefits by opting for regular physical activity. It is a no-brainer that physical activity strengthens the heart muscle. A good amount of physical activity is linked to a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease when compared to no activity at all.

Regular walking for 40 minutes a day has been shown to be beneficial. If you can run or bicycle or swim for 30 minutes every day, it's good for your heart.

Activities To Do To Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases

Do at least 40 minutes per day of moderate-intensity activities. If you wish to do any rigorous activities, do them under the guidance of a trainer

Moderate activities include brisk walking, cycling, yoga, and swimming, Vigorous activities that can be done are jogging/running, sports like tennis

If you are more than 45 years and wish to start rigorous exercises first do your medical checkups and then start training under the supervision of a trainer

Stress reduction by using relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation can reduce heart disease-related deaths

(The article is contributed by Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES