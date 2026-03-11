Heart Health: Why cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar must be monitored after 30

Turning 30? Know why monitoring cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar is crucial for heart health and how these three indicators help prevent future heart disease.

Heart disease is no longer a problem seen only in older adults. In recent years, cases of heart-related problems have been rising among young people in India as well. Because of this, it has become very important to understand and monitor three key health indicators: cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar. These three factors play a major role in determining heart health and the risk of developing heart disease in the future.

Cholesterol and Heart Health

Cholesterol is a form of fat, which the body requires to operate well. It aids in cell formation and synthesis of some hormones. But there are issues that start occurring when the amount of bad cholesterol (LDL) is excessively high. An overload in LDL may be deposited in the arteries, resulting in a condition known as 'atherosclerosis', as a result of which the arteries become narrowed and hardened. This decreases blood supply to the heart and exposes one to a heart attack.

Good cholesterol (HDL), on the other hand, aids in eliminating any additional cholesterol in the blood, transporting it to the liver, where it is eliminated. As such, it is important to ensure there is a healthy equilibrium of LDL to HDL so as to safeguard heart health.

Blood Pressure and Hypertension

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is termed a 'silent killer', as this disease does not lead to any observable symptoms in the initial phases. A lot of individuals are unaware of having high blood pressure until it has begun eating away at the heart and the blood vessels.

Blood pressure is used to measure the strength by which blood exerts itself against artery walls during the pumping of blood by the heart. When this force is persistent for many years, it has the possibility to overstrain the heart and damage blood vessels. In the long run, high blood pressure, which is not controlled, may cause chances of heart disease, stroke, and kidney complications. That is why frequent blood pressure tests are very essential.

Blood sugar: A hidden risk for the heart

Heart health is related closely to the level of blood sugar. Individuals with type 2 diabetes are in great danger of cardiac disease compared to other people. A prolonged stay of blood sugar in the body may cause damage to blood vessels and heart-controlling nerves.

Excessive sugar levels may also be the cause of fat deposition in the blood vessels. This exposes one to the risk of severe conditions like heart attacks and strokes.

Why keeping these three factors in control matters?

All of them are correlated with cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar. Making any of them excessively high, the chances of heart disease rise. When the three are not controlled, the risk is much increased.

That is why specialists suggest that individuals should begin to carry out frequent medical examinations beginning with the ages of 30-35 years in order to keep track of these significant figures.

How to keep BP, cholesterol, and sugar under control?

A proper lifestyle is important in the control of these three factors. The following are just some easy measures that can be taken:

Have a balanced and healthy diet. Eat food high in fibre, protein and vitamins. Restrict fried, hot and highly processed food. Fitness, exercise on a regular basis to keep us fit. Take a minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity a day. Yoga, meditation, and pranayama can also help you to reduce stress. Smoking is a major problem that should be avoided because it is also very bad for the heart's health. Sleep excellently and nightly to help uphold well-being.

