Heart Health In Women: Why Women’s Heart Disease Symptoms Are Ignored And How It Can Lead To Cardiac Arrest

Women often miss early heart attack signs. Know why female heart disease symptoms are ignored, how it raises cardiac arrest risk, and what timely care can prevent.

For years, heart disease has been seen as a "man's problem." Chest pain, blocked arteries, and heart attacks are often associated with middle-aged men with stressful jobs and unhealthy habits. Women, especially young women, are usually told they are anxious, emotional, or simply overworked. Unfortunately, this dangerous belief is costing lives.

Across the world, women are underdiagnosed, undertreated, and under-cared for when it comes to heart disease. Many female patients walk into clinics with real cardiac symptoms and walk out with a prescription for anxiety or acidity. Some of them return later with heart failure, massive heart attacks, or even cardiac arrest.

According to Dr Dhiman Kahali, Director of Interventional Cardiology at BM Birla Heart Hospital, this problem is global and serious. "Women's health is often neglected by all of us. All patients should not be diagnosed as suffering from anxiety alone as they might have a genuine disease," he says.

This article looks at why women's heart symptoms are ignored, how anxiety misdiagnosis can turn fatal, and what women and doctors must do to prevent such tragedies.

The Silent Crisis: Women and Heart Disease

Heart disease is the number one killer of women worldwide. Yet awareness remains shockingly low. Many women believe breast cancer is their biggest threat, but heart disease kills more women every year than all cancers combined.

Dr Kahali explains that women are globally underdiagnosed and under-treated. After the age of 50, the mortality rate in women becomes slightly higher than in men. In the United States, one out of two women after the age of 60 is prone to developing heart disease.

In India too, heart disease in women is rising fast due to lifestyle changes, stress, diabetes, obesity, and hormonal shifts after menopause. Yet culturally, women often put their family's health before their own. They ignore symptoms, delay check-ups, and accept discomfort as "normal." By the time they reach a hospital, the damage is often already done.

When 'Anxiety' Hides a Heart Problem?

One of the biggest dangers women face is being told their symptoms are "just anxiety." Women often come with complaints like:

Chest heaviness

Breathlessness

Extreme fatigue

Nausea

Palpitations

Sweating

Dizziness

Back, jaw, or shoulder pain

Instead of being evaluated properly, many are told they are stressed, anxious, hormonal, or emotionally overwhelmed. Dr Kahali warns, "Women's health should not be neglected. Many of them harbour one or more major risk factors which should always be taken into consideration."

Anxiety can exist, but it should never be the first and only diagnosis without checking the heart. When doctors dismiss symptoms too quickly, the real disease continues silently until it explodes into a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

A Real Wake-Up Call: The Young Woman With a Blocked Artery

There is a common belief in medicine that young women do not get heart disease. Dr Kahali says this is completely wrong. "We had done an angioplasty on a 31-year-old woman who was going to have a massive heart attack and already had some damage to the heart muscle," he shares.

The woman did not fit the usual image of a heart patient. She was young. She was female. She had no dramatic chest pain at first. Her symptoms were subtle and could easily have been labelled as anxiety or acidity.

But she had a family history of diabetes, which acted as a major risk factor. Her arteries were blocked, and without intervention, she could have suffered cardiac arrest. Stories like this show how dangerous assumptions can be. Heart disease does not check your age or gender before striking.

Why Women Are Underdiagnosed?

There are several reasons why women's heart problems are often missed.

1. Different Symptoms Than Men

Men usually complain of classic crushing chest pain. Women, however, often experience:

Unusual tiredness

Breathlessness

Nausea

Indigestion-like pain

Neck, jaw, or back pain

Anxiety-like discomfort

Because these symptoms look mild or confusing, they are mistaken for stress, gastric issues, or panic attacks.

2. The Myth That Young Women Are Safe

Doctors themselves sometimes assume younger women cannot have heart disease. Dr Kahali says this mindset is dangerous. Even women in their 30s can have serious blockages, especially if they have diabetes, obesity, PCOS, smoking history, stress, or family history.

3. Gender Bias in Healthcare

Globally, research and diagnosis models were built mainly on male patients. Women's bodies behave differently, but medical systems still follow male-based standards. This leads to under-testing, delayed angiography, and missed warning signs.

4. Women Delay Care

Many women ignore symptoms because they are busy managing family and work. They downplay pain and tell themselves it will go away. By the time they seek help, the disease is advanced.

Are Women's Arteries Really Smaller?

There is a popular belief that women have narrower arteries which makes treatment difficult. Dr Kahali clarifies that this is not necessarily true. "It is presumed that the arteries and coronaries are narrower, which is not necessarily so. It just isn't the same type as arteries found in men."

Women's arteries may behave differently, but they are not weak or unsuitable for treatment. Angioplasty, stents, and bypass surgeries work equally well in women when done on time. The problem is not anatomy. The problem is late diagnosis.

Risk Factors Women Should Never Ignore

Many women carry silent risk factors without realising their impact. Some major ones include:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity

Smoking

PCOS

Family history of heart disease

Stress

Lack of exercise

Poor sleep

Menopause

Dr Kahali emphasises that many women "harbour one or more major risk factors." These must always be considered before blaming symptoms on anxiety alone. A woman with diabetes and breathlessness should not be sent home with antacids. She needs a heart check.

What Happens When Symptoms Are Ignored?

When heart disease is untreated, the consequences can be devastating. Blocked arteries reduce the blood supply to the heart muscle. Over time, this causes:

Weakening of the heart

Arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat)

Heart failure

Massive heart attack

Cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest happens when the heart suddenly stops beating properly. It often comes without warning and survival depends on immediate treatment. Many women who were earlier told "it's just anxiety" end up collapsing days or weeks later. This is why early detection is life-saving.

Why Mortality Is Higher in Older Women?

Dr Kahali points out that complications are more common in women because women live longer than men on average. In the US, the average survival age for women is about 68 years, and in India, it is around 67 years. With longer life comes longer exposure to risk factors.

After menopause, protective estrogen levels fall, increasing cholesterol, blood pressure, and vessel stiffness. That is why heart risk rises sharply after 45 50 years in women. But the damage often begins years earlier.

How Doctors Should Change Their Approach

The medical system needs a mindset shift. Instead of asking, "Is this anxiety?" the first question should be, "Could this be cardiac?" Dr Kahali stresses that women's health should not be neglected and that anxiety should never be the only diagnosis. Doctors should:

Take symptoms seriously

Ask about family history

Check blood sugar and cholesterol

Do ECGs and stress tests when needed

Avoid gender bias

Refer early for cardiology review

What Every Woman Should Watch Out For

Women should learn to listen to their bodies. Seek medical help if you have:

Chest pressure or burning

Breathlessness at rest or exertion

Sudden fatigue

Sweating without reason

Nausea with discomfort

Pain in the jaw, back, or left arm

Palpitations

Fainting

Do not self-diagnose anxiety without ruling out heart disease first. Your heart deserves the same attention as any other organ.

Lifestyle Changes That Protect Women's Hearts

Prevention starts at home. Women can lower their risk by:

Walking at least 30 minutes daily

Eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Reducing salt and sugar

Managing weight

Controlling diabetes and BP

Quitting smoking

Sleeping 7 8 hours

Managing stress with yoga or meditation

Getting annual health check-ups

Small habits create big protection over time.

Breaking the 'Strong Woman' Myth

Many women believe they must endure discomfort silently. Society praises women for being strong caregivers, but this often means ignoring their own pain. Dr Kahali's message is simple: women must value their health as much as their family's. Heart disease does not care whether you are young, busy, emotional, or calm. It only responds to timely care.

Anxiety Should Never Be the Final Answer

The story of women whose cardiac symptoms are dismissed as anxiety is not rare. It is happening every day in clinics and hospitals. Dr Dhiman Kahali's 20 years of experience send a clear warning:

Women are not immune to heart disease. Younger women are not safe by default. Anxiety should never be the final diagnosis without checking the heart. If one woman reads this and seeks help early, a life may be saved. Your heart is not dramatic. It is honest. When it signals trouble, listen and make sure others do too. Because when women's hearts are ignored, the cost can be cardiac arrest, and sometimes, life itself.

