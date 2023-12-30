Heart Health During Holidays: Here's How You Can Safely Navigate Stress, Sugar And Celebrations

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
As we eagerly approach the New Year and holiday season, individuals with heart conditions must take steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration. The festive season often brings about a flurry of gatherings, sugary and salty meals, and indulgences that, if not approached mindfully, can pose risks to heart health. Dr. Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai explains the risks and tips on how to maintain your health during the holiday season.
How to maintain your heart health during the holiday season?
One of the critical aspects to consider is the connection between excessive sugar consumption and heart disease. High sugar levels in the blood can be harmful for the cardiovascular system, damaging the inner walls of blood vessels and leading to conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, and heart failure. This concern is particularly pertinent for individuals, including youngsters, as it has become a key contributor to heart problems and sudden deaths.
Celebrations, while joyous, can often take a toll on stress levels and dietary habits, even for those who maintain a healthy lifestyle throughout the rest of the year. The disruption of routines, coupled with increased intake of rich foods and alcohol, reduced exercise, and inadequate sleep, can collectively contribute to heightened risks for heart-related issues. It is crucial to remain vigilant and attentive to warning signs, recognizing that a trip to the doctor should not be postponed until after the New Year.
Understanding the symptoms of heart issues is paramount for anyone with a pre-existing condition. Shortness of breath, chest pain or discomfort, fatigue, and irregular heartbeats are signals that should not be ignored. It's vital for individuals to be aware of their own health status and not hesitate to seek medical attention if required.
Before heading out to festive gatherings, adopting a mindful approach to eating is crucial. Consuming a high-protein snack, such as greens, a piece of fruit, prior to the party can provide sustainable energy and make it easier to resist temptations of foods high in saturated fat and salt. These substances can contribute to elevated blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are risk factors for heart disease.
Exercise remains a powerful tool in stress management and overall well-being. Instead of relegating exercise to a New Year's resolution, individuals can incorporate physical activity throughout each day.
While toasting to the New Year is a tradition for many, it's essential for individuals with heart conditions to exercise caution with alcohol consumption. Excessive drinking can lead to dehydration, irregular heartbeats, and high blood pressure. Moderation is key, and individuals should be mindful of their alcohol intake to safeguard their health.
As we usher in the New Year, it's important to commit to prioritizing heart health not just during celebrations but throughout the entire year. And in it, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, including mindful eating, regular exercise, stress management, and responsible alcohol consumption, can significantly contribute towards the overall well-being.
