Heart Health: 8 Mistakes That May Put You At Risk Of Heart Attack

Your heart is extra vulnerable in winter because it has to work harder and pump more blood to keep you warm. This can increase the heart rate thereby increasing risk of heart attack.

Dr. Abhijit Borse, Interventional Cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.

Winter season makes heart healthy more vulnerable than any other seasons. When the atmospheric temperature is cold, your body also becomes cold. Your heart has to work harder and pump more blood in order to keep your warm. If your heart health is strong, you will not have any trouble regulating your body temperature in cold weather. However, people with a weak heart may face face difficulties coping in winter. If you are a person who has a weak heart or is living with underlying heart diseases, you need to take extra care of your heart as well we your overall health in winters. In winter, the heart rate will increase and this can cause heart attack in extreme cases. Dr. Abhijit Borse, anInterventional Cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai provides valuable information on the mistakes that may increase the risk of heart attack in winters.

8 Mistakes That May Increase The Risk Of Heart Attack In Winter

Not Dressing Up With Adequate Warm Clothes

One of the first lines of defense against winter's impact on your heart is dressing warmly. Cold weather can cause your heart to work harder to maintain a normal body temperature. To avoid potential strain, dress in layers to trap body heat without risking overheating. A hat and gloves are crucial to prevent heat loss from your extremities. By staying adequately warm, you help your heart maintain its normal function without unnecessary stress.

Not Taking Breaks From Strenuous Activities

Engaging in activities which use a lot of energy, such as playing in snow, can significantly increase your heart rate and blood pressure. To prevent overexertion, take frequent breaks to allow your heart to recover. Listen to your body, and don't hesitate to ask for help when needed. Pushing through physical activities in the cold can strain your heart and increase the risk of heart disease.

Dehydration

Winter may not evoke the same feelings of thirst as the summer months, but staying hydrated remains crucial for heart health. Dehydration can lead to an increase in heart rate, putting additional strain on your heart. Be mindful of your fluid intake, opting for warm beverages like herbal teas and soups. Limiting caffeine and alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration, is also advisable.

Excess Alcohol Consumption

While a warm drink may seem appealing in cold weather, excessive alcohol consumption can have detrimental effects on your heart. Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, and combining this with alcohol may further increase the risk of stroke and heart attack. Moderation is key, and if you plan to be outdoors, consider non-alcoholic alternatives to stay warm without compromising your heart health.

Not Prioritizing Heart Health

If you have pre-existing conditions like heart disease, kidney issues, or high blood pressure, it's crucial to manage and monitor these conditions closely. Regular check-ups with your doctor are essential to address any potential concerns promptly. Quitting smoking is a powerful step in reducing the risk of heart problems, as smoking significantly contributes to heart issues.

Eating The Wrong Types Of Foods

Winter often brings a temptation to indulge in hearty, calorie-rich foods. However, maintaining a balanced diet is vital for overall health and heart well-being. Consume variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Not Getting Enough Sun

Limited exposure to sunlight during winter can contribute to vitamin D deficiency, which has been linked to heart issues. While the evidence is not conclusive, it's advisable to ensure an adequate intake of vitamin D through diet or supplements. Consult with your doctor to determine the right approach for your needs.