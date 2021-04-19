Energy drinks have been advertised as elixirs that help you boost your performance and make you feel energized. No wonder why so many young people buy energy drinks for that extra bit of rush. But are they safe – especially for teenagers and young adults? According to a new study published in the journal BMJ Case Reports consuming energy drink regularly may up your risk of heart failure. Heart failure is a chronic medical condition that occurs when your heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. It is a condition that weakens the heart which hampers the