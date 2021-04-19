Energy drinks have been advertised as elixirs that help you boost your performance and make you feel energized. No wonder why so many young people buy energy drinks for that extra bit of rush. But are they safe – especially for teenagers and young adults? According to a new study published in the journal BMJ Case Reports, consuming energy drink regularly may up your risk of heart failure. Also Read - Healthy sleep habits help lower risk of heart failure, reveals a study

Heart failure is a chronic medical condition that occurs when your heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. It is a condition that weakens the heart, which hampers the heart’s ability to pump enough blood to support other organs in the body. If left untreated, it can cause a life-threatening complication. Also Read - Want a quick energy boost? Try these tricks with peppermint essential oil

Caffeine In Energy Drink May Up The Risk Of Heart Diseases

For the study, a team treated a 21-year-old, who had regularly drunk four such cans every day for around two years. He drank four 500 ml cans of energy drink every day. As per the reports, each can contain 160 mg of caffeine plus taurine, which is a protein and various other ingredients. But not all energy drinks list the caffeine content on their label. Drinking a beverage high in caffeine may lead to several side effects including increased heart rate, high blood pressure, insomnia, dehydration, restlessness and heart palpitations. Also Read - Red tongue with yellow coating – This may be a sign of heart disease

The young man experienced four months of progressive shortness of breath on exertion, breathlessness while lying down, and weight loss – following this, he ended up in intensive care. He also experienced bouts of indigestion, tremor, and palpitations in the past for which he did not receive any treatment. After a thorough analysis that included blood tests, scans, and ECG readings revealed that he had both heart and kidney failure. His condition was severe enough that the team considered a dual organ transplant, but his heart symptoms and function improved significantly with drug treatment and cutting back on energy drinks.

Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Diseases And Other Problems

Since this was a small-scale study, researchers need more evidence to support the concern. However, several other studies have highlighted that regular consumption of energy drinks in your system can raise your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Another factor responsible for increasing the risk is the overstimulation of the sympathetic nervous system by caffeine. Energy drinks are also known to raise blood pressure and trigger heart rhythm abnormalities.

“Clear warnings should be provided about the potential cardiovascular dangers of energy drink consumption in large amounts,” they said. “I think there should be more awareness about energy drinks and the effects of their content. I believe they are addictive and far too accessible to young children,” added the subject of the case report.