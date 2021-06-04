Though the term ‘heart failure’ may sound frightening, it doesn’t mean the heart has failed or stopped working. Rather, it is a condition that develops when the muscle is unable to pump an adequate supply of blood to the body. It may result from certain conditions, such as narrowed arteries in your heart (coronary artery disease), high blood pressure, diabetes, congenital heart defects, etc. Having excess pericardial fat — fat around the heart – could also increase the risk of developing heart failure, especially in women, according to a new study. Also Read - Higher body fat in women linked to reduced risk of heart diseases

Researchers at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine found that women with high amounts of pericardial fat are twice as likely to develop heart failure, while the risk goes up by 50 percent in men. The study results were reported in a paper published in the May 24 online issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

It is already known that obesity can double one's risk of heart failure, but now, Mount Sinai researchers have shown that excess pericardial fat further augments the risk of this potentially fatal condition. "This work provides us with an important tool to stratify patients into higher and lower risk of heart failure, which can possibly lead to early intervention and heart failure prevention to ultimately save people's lives," noted lead researcher Satish Kenchaiah, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

How much fat around the heart is excess or high

For this study, the Mount Sinai researchers defined excess or “high” pericardial fat volume as 70 cubic centimeters (2.4 fluid ounces) or more in women, and 120 cubic centimeters (4 fluid ounces) or more in men. The amounts below this were considered “normal.”

Using chest computed tomography (CT) scans, they measured the pericardial fat of nearly 7,000 women and men between 45 and 84 years of age across the United States with diverse racial backgrounds. None of them had evidence of heart disease when the study began. The participants were followed for more than 17 years and almost 400 of them developed heart failure. Following analysis, the researchers found an association between excess pericardial fat and a higher risk of heart failure in both women and men, even after adjusting for other established risk factors for heart failure. Excess fat around the heart increased heart failure risk by approximately 100 percent, or double, in women and about 50 percent in men.

Tips to prevent fat deposition around the heart

Regarding the ways and means to achieve and maintain optimal body weight and reduce and avoid fat deposition around the heart, the Mount researchers suggested eating a heart-healthy diet and staying physically active.

Tips to keep your heart healthy –

Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other high-fibre foods to your diet.

Eat oily fish, which contain omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, mackerel, lake trout, herring, and sardines at least 2 times each week. Omega-3 fatty acids are best for your heart.

Limit foods that are high in saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol.

Limit salt (sodium).

Stay at a healthy weight by balancing the calories you eat with your physical activity.

Eat at least two servings of fish each week. Oily fish, which contain omega-3 fatty acids, are best.

Limit drinks and foods with added sugar.

Cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption are also risk factors for heart failure. If you drink alcohol, drink in moderation, and quit smoking. Staying physically active and maintain a healthy weight.