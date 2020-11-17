Healthy sleep habits may help lower the risk of heart failure. Read on to know how you can improve your sleeping patterns.

Diabetes is a prevailing disease that affects millions of people. One of the reasons why your blood sugar levels are out of control is disturbed sleeping pattern. A new study published in the journal Circulation revealed that adults with the healthiest sleep pattern have 42 per cent lower risk of heart failure, as reported by IANS.

The Link Between Sleep Habits And Heart Health

For the study, author Lu Qi and team from the Tulane University in the US studied the data of 408,802 UK Biobank participants, ages 37 to 73 from 2006 to 2010. Incidence of heart failure was collected until April 1, 2019. They examined the relationship between healthy sleep patterns and heart failure.

The healthy sleep score created by the team was based on five sleep disorders, including insomnia, snoring, whether the participant was an early bird or night owl, or had daytime sleepiness.

The findings showed that early risers had an eight per cent lower chance of heart failure, whereas participants who slept 7-8 hours daily had a 12 per cent lower risk. People who did not have insomnia had a 17 per cent lower risk and 34 per cent lower in those with daytime sleepiness.

Poor Sleep Habits And Other Health Problems

Immune System

Your immune system produces substances that fight infections and combat invaders such as bacteria while you sleep. Sleep deprivation can prevent your immune system from performing this function properly, and lead to illnesses, including diabetes and heart diseases.

Respiratory Health

Respiratory problems and sleep deprivation are correlative. Obstructive sleep apnea, a breathing disorder can interrupt sleep and sleep deprivation can make you vulnerable to respiratory infections like cold and flu. Keep both in check to avoid complications.

Digestive Health

Sleep deprivation accompanied by a lack of exercise and bad eating habits can wreak havoc on your body. It can affect your weight, blood sugar levels and lead to health problems such as diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Cognitive Health

When you are not well-rested, it can leave your brain exhausted, making it difficult for you to concentrate and learn new things. It can negatively affect your mental ability and make you prone to mood swings. Sleep deprivation may also lead to anxiety, depression, paranoia, and suicidal thoughts.

Therefore, it is important to regulate your sleeping patterns to keep your overall health in check and disease like heart failure at bay.

How To Improve Sleeping Habits?