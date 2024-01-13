Cardiac Contractility Modulation: A New Frontier In Heart Failure Treatment

With millions grappling with heart failure, India can benefit when this device is more commonly used in appropriate patients.

Heart failure (HF) is a pervasive and growing health issue worldwide. It affects approximately 64 million people globally. The numbers are on the rise due to ageing populations and the increasing prevalence of contributing diabetes. Heart failure doesn't just affect the heart; it impacts a person's entire life, making everyday activities challenging and diminishing overall quality of life. Patients in their final stage are restricted by severe breathlessness on even minimal or no exertion, accumulation of fluids inside the body, and finally die due to mechanical failure of the heart. This growing epidemic emphasizes the urgent need for innovative treatments like Cardiac Contractility Modulation (CCM). Dr. Indranill Basu-Ray, an Indian-American cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist based in Memphis,performed one of the early CCMs in the world.

The Roots Of CCM

The story of CCM is one of persistence and scientific breakthroughs. It all started in the late 1990s when researchers explored ways to make heart cells work better. They found that applying a tiny voltage to heart cells during a specific period (the absolute refractory period) could cause them to contract more powerfully. This was a big deal because they could improve the whole heart, not just one cell at a time. By 2001, this idea had moved from single cells to being tested in larger areas of the heart, using devices like the pacemakers we know today.

How CCM Can Help The Indian Population?

For the Indian population grappling with the high prevalence of heart failure, CCM represents a significant advancement. It can particularly benefit those who have yet to respond to other treatments. By improving the heart's pumping efficiency, CCM can help reduce hospitalizations, improve exercise capacity, and enhance overall quality of life. This is especially important in India, where the healthcare system is often overburdened, and the economic impact of long-term hospital care can be devastating for families.

In Conclusion

Cardiac Contractility Modulation isn't just a treatment; it's a new lease on life for those with heart failure. A condition that affects millions and burdens just as many families and healthcare systems. The patient in question, despite being treated with the best medication and already implanted with state-of-the-art devices, was faring so poorly that he could not walk un-helped to the washroom from his bed a distance of less than six feet. He walks four to five miles now with standard exercise tolerance in one year- almost a medical miracle. In countries like India, where the need is great, it promises better days. As we move forward, the hope is that CCM will become more accessible, helping more people live longer and better.