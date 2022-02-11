‘Bionic' Pacemaker That Reverses Heart Failure To Be Tested In New Zealand Heart Patients

The developers say that the 'bionic' pacemaker called Cysoni responds to the body's signals in real-time and alters heart rate in accordance with our respiration.

Pacemakers are small, implantable medical devices used to treat some forms of abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) that can cause the heart to beat too slowly or miss beats. The device, typically implanted in the chest, continuously monitors your heartbeat and sends electrical impulses to the heart muscle to pace your heart if it's beating too slowly or irregularly. Millions of people worldwide are living with pacemakers.

Now, scientists have developed a revolutionary pacemaker that more accurately mimics the heart's naturally beat. Following successful animal trials, the 'bionic' pacemaker called Cysoni is now expected to be trialed in New Zealand this year.

It is developed by a team of researchers led by Professor Julian Paton, director of Manaaki Manawa, the Centre for Heart Research at the University of Auckland. They developers say that the device responds to the body's signals in real-time and alters heart rate in accordance with our respiration (pace the heart up during breathing in and down during breathing out).

The researchers have reported the results of their study in an article published in leading journal Basic Research in Cardiology.

How the 'bionic' pacemaker works

Paton explained: All pacemakers available today pace the heart metronomically, meaning a very steady, even pace, but the heart of a healthy individual is constantly on the move. The heart rate is coupled to your breathing. "It goes up on inspiration, and it goes down on expiration, and that is a natural phenomenon in all animals and humans," he said.

He said that the pacemaker they have developed is almost like a bionic device as it understands the signals from the body and pace the heart up during breathing in and down during breathing out.

Dr Rohit Ramchandra and Dr Julia Shank performed the research on a large animal model of heart failure. They said that their new pacemaker resulted a 20 per cent improvement in cardiac output, which is effectively the ability of the heart to pump blood through the body.

"Currently, pacemakers trigger a metronomically steady beat, but this study shows introducing a natural variation in the heartbeat improves the heart's ability to pump blood through the body," Dr Ramchandra said, Science Daily reported.

No drug to cure heart failure

Currently, there's nothing in the market that will cure heart failure, all the drugs will only make you feel better, said Dr Shanks, who is a member of the research team.

People with cardiovascular disease lose the heart rate variability. The new pacemaker brings back this variability, which of course is natural,

People with heart failure have got damaged tissue that's not contracting as efficiently as it was. Our new pacemaker brings back the heart rate variability, which of course is natural, Dr Shanks added, calling their device 'nature's pacemaker'."

Dr Martin Stiles, a cardiologist from Waikato Hospital, who will lead the trial in New Zealand, believes that this bionic pacemaker may revolutionise how heart failure patients are paced in the future.

