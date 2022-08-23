Aortic Aneurysm Can Lead To Heart Failure, Kidney Damage, Stroke: Watch Out For The Warning Symptoms

The heart is the hardest working muscle in the body.

A cardiac surgeon tells everything you need to know about aortic aneurysm, and how you can lower the risk.

Cases of heart failure, kidney damage, and stroke are on the rise worldwide. Aortic aneurysm is a common cause behind these fatal conditions.

In an exclusive interaction with the Healthsite, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, explains all about aortic aneurysm, including symptoms, causes and treatment. He also provided some helpful tips to reduce the risk of developing aortic aneurysm.

What is Aortic Aneurysm?

The heart is the most important muscle in the body and the aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body. Aorta walls can weaken and bulge in what is called an aortic aneurysm. This could cause a leak that spills blood into the body and sometimes even burst. An aneurysm can be seen in any artery. Due to aortic aneurysm, one can suffer from a heart failure, kidney damage, stroke, and ultimately death secondary to rupture of aortic aneurysm.

What are the types of Aortic Aneurysm and why they occur?

Locations of aortic aneurysm are divided in three parts, one inside heart cavity called as ascending aorta, one in the chest called as arch and descending aorta and the other in the abdomen and that is called an abdominal aortic aneurysm. There are several reasons why these aneurysms appear. A thoracic aortic aneurysm is seen due to hypertension, infection, atherosclerosis (the build-up of plaque in the blood), high cholesterol, and sudden traumatic injury. Some genetic disorders also weaken the aorta and lead to development of aneurysms, the most common genetic anomaly being Marfans syndrome.

Smoking, age, and hypertension are common risk factors for aortic aneurysms.

Symptoms ofAortic Aneurysm that one should watch out.

Aortic Aneurysm can cause symptoms such as dizziness, rapid heart rate, chest pain, abdominal pain, breathing problem, a sudden feeling of fullness, face and arm swelling, and difficulty in swallowing.

What can happen ifAortic Aneurysm is left untreated?

One of the possible complications is that there can be internal bleeding when the aneurysm ruptures. A growing aortic aneurysm can also lead to a tear (aortic dissection) in the artery wall leading to the narrowing of the artery. The narrowed artery blocks blood flow from the heart and other areas. The pressure of blood building up in the artery walls can lead to a ruptured aneurysm.

How is Aortic Aneurysm diagnosed and treated?

Aortic Aneurysm can be diagnosed with the help of a CT scan, MRI, or ultrasound. It is important to start treatment immediately after the diagnosis to prevent complications.

Treatment depends on the site of aneurysm as well as its size. One may need surgical procedures such as open aneurysm repair and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) to repair the artery. Your treating doctor will determine the right kind of treatment for you. Do not delay your treatment or ignore the symptoms.

Things we can do to avoid or reduce the risk of aortic aneurysm.

Certain factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or smoking maximizes the risk of aortic aneurysm. You can lower your risk of an aneurysm by adhering to a healthy lifestyle. Try to eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of all fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and legumes. Exercise regularly, maintain optimum weight, and avoid smoking to stay hale and hearty.

