4 Signs That You Have Heart Failure And You Don't Know

About 50% of heart failure in Indian men occurs under 50 years of age: Watch out for these early warning signs of heart failure.

The increasing pace of heart failure is a growing concern of a majority of people in the country. According to a report by the Indian Heart Association, 50 per cent of heart failure in Indian men occurs under 50 years of age, 25 per cent of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under 40 years of age, a staggering figure and Indian women have high mortality rates from cardiac disease as well. The symptoms are so sudden and fatal that 80 per cent of the heart can be damaged within two hours.

With such alarming numbers, awareness regarding heart failure becomes essential. Here, Dr Anbu Pandian, Medical Advisor at Agatsa, talks about some early signs of heart attacks that one can recognize to save hundreds of lives. These include:

Breathing Problems

Shortness of breath is the most common symptom of a heart failure. Physical activity determines whether it happens suddenly or gradually. A person may experience shortness of breath at night or while lying flat or down. Persons who experience breathlessness regularly may feel exhausted and anxious. The accumulation of fluid in the lungs interferes with the exchange of carbon dioxide from used blood for fresh oxygen, resulting in difficulty breathing.

Fatigue And Tiredness

People with heart disease may suffer from fatigue and find it difficult to perform activities such as walking or cycling. Blood vessels aren't getting enough supplies; hence the body is tired due to prolonged fatigue.

Irregular Heartbeats Are Known As Arrhythmias

The condition is caused by an increased risk of blood clots. Rapid or irregular heartbeats can be caused by stress, smoking, diabetes, and alcohol abuse. Heartbeats that seem irregular or out of rhythm may cause palpitations or fluttering in the heart (palpitations). Often, this is described as a pounding or racing sensation in the chest.

Chest Pain

Chest pain, most commonly known as angina, is caused by the heart muscle. The discomfort can also occur in the shoulders, arms and the pain also feel like indigestion. The individual may feel a burning sensation. Especially in women, there may be instances when heart failure occurs without any chest pain.

In case of persistent symptoms, it is recommended to visit the doctor for an immediate consultation. Also, it is also advisable to have lifestyle devices, such as ECG monitors and smartwatches that help in alerting patients to any kind of abnormalities within the body. Such devices have helped greatly in saving the lives of thousands of people and thus hold the utmost importance in this regard, Dr Anbu Pandian stated.