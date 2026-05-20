Heart failure warning signs: 5 early symptoms you should never ignore

Heart failure can develop slowly and quietly. Know about five early symptoms that may signal a serious heart problem and why timely care matters.

Written By: Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma | Published : May 20, 2026 5:00 PM IST

Heart failure warning signs (Image AI Generated)

Heart-related diseases are no longer limited to older adults. Along with the unhealthy lifestyle, stress levels, diabetes, hypertension, smoking and disturbances in the eating-drinking pattern, cardiac issues are also on the rise among youth. Heart failure is one serious issue that must be taken care.

Heart failure occurs when the heart doesn't pump blood well around the body. A condition that gradually worsens over time. It can progress to a serious and life-threatening condition, if left untreated. This is why it's crucial to know the signs of early heart failure.

Early signs of heart failure

One of the most crucial organs in the body is the heart. Maintaining its health is extremely important for general health. Many patients may experience signs and symptoms that are mistaken for fatigue or signs of ageing in the early stages of heart failure.

Shortness of breath

The most common early symptoms of heart failure are shortness of breath. Simply feel uncomfortable to breathe after light exertion, walking at a quick pace or climbing stairs - this might be a warning sign. Others may also have difficulty breathing on their backs or at night.

Feeling tired all the time

Fatigue and weakness may also be present, but are not present in all individuals with heart failure. If the heart can't support the flow of blood, these cells in the body don't get enough oxygen. Consequently, even routine daily tasks can cause an individual to feel very tired.

Swelling in the feet and ankles

If the feet, ankles and even abdomen swell, then definitely it should not be ignored. When the heart fails, it may also cause fluid to accumulate in the body that leads to swelling. The pair of shoes may suddenly feel too small or the trace of the sock inside the shoes may be more visible.

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Persistent cough

An ongoing cough sometimes is associated with heart disease. In some patients, fluid builds up in the lungs leading to coughing, chest tightness or wheezing. If symptoms persist for an extended period of time with no relief, then medical advice is paramount.

Fast or irregular heartbeat

A rapid or irregular heartbeat may be experienced by the person affected by heart failure. The body can also hold onto water, causing rapid weight gain over a short time, as well.

When should you consult a doctor?

Consult a doctor immediately if you feel any of the below mentioned symptom:

Increased difficulty in breathing

Chest pain

Fainting or dizziness

Growth phenomena in the different parts of the body.

Most cases of heart failure are chronic, but can generally be treated successfully with life style modifications and medications. Timely diagnosis of heart diseases is very important for better health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional if you experience symptoms related to heart health or heart failure.