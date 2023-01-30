Heart Failure To Heart Attacks: Different Causes of Rapid Heart Beating And Its Risks

What are the different causes of rapid heart beating? Dr. Bhupendra Singh, Consultant Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad explains it all.

Often times, people associate the rapid fluttering of the heart with feelings of stress, excitement, nervousness, and fear. How come many people then experience a change in the beating of the heart at casual moments like when they are working in the office or lounging on the sofa at home? This is because a change in the rhythm of the heart's beating can be a sign of a bigger underlying heart condition, which can become dangerous if ignored. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Bhupendra Singh, Consultant Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad, to understand more about the causes or trigger points of a rapid heart beating.

What Is Rapid or Irregular Heartbeat?

An irregular heartbeat can occur in two ways. The heart starts beating rapidly to more than 100 beats per minute. The opposite happens when the heartbeat slows to less than 60 beats per minute. Another kind of irregular heartbeat is a premature heartbeat, in which the heart experiences extra beats. This may cause your heart to skip a beat.

If the person is experiencing any of these conditions, then it may be a sign of:

Arrhythmia

Irregular heartbeats can cause dysfunction in the body. This condition is the result of an error in the electrical impulses of the heart. It causes fluttering in the heart, chest pain, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Ignoring arrhythmia symptoms can lead to serious consequences, such as cardiac arrest and stroke.

Heart Attack

A blockage in the artery carrying blood and oxygen to the heart can lead to a heart attack. Without blood and oxygen, the brain shrinks and starts to die. Patients frequently report chest tightness, weakness and dizziness, fatigue, a racing heart, and upper-body pain. A heart attack can be fatal; therefore, its signs and symptoms must not be ignored.

Valve Disease

When one or more valves of the heart are damaged, infected, or not working properly, then it's called valve disease. Among anxiety, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath, the patient also experiences abnormal leg swelling and pain in the abdomen. Valve disease can happen due to genetics, age-related conditions, or infections.

Heart Failure

When the heart muscles become incapable of pumping adequate blood supplies to the body parts, the condition is called heart failure. The blood can build up in areas like the lungs and cause congestion. Shortness of breath, swelling in the extremities, and a very fast beating of the heart and shortness of breath are key symptoms of upcoming heart failure.

Tachycardia

A rapid increase in heartbeats that goes over 100 beats per minute is called tachycardia. An increase in heart rate while doing physical exercises is expected, but if it occurs out of proportion and causes harm, it is a cause of concern. Arrhythmias can also cause tachycardia. If left untreated, tachycardia can cause heart failure, stroke, or sudden cardiac arrest.

It is advised to go for testing by a medical practitioner to understand the cause behind rapid heart palpitations, especially when they are recurrent. With correct care and lifestyle changes, these diseases can be prevented for a long time.