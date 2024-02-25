Heart Failure In Your 30s: Unusual Symptoms of Damaged Heart Health And 5 Facts About LAVD Heart Transplant

Heart Failure In Your 30s: Unusual Symptoms of Poor Heart Health And 5 Facts About LAVD Heart Transplant

Get acquainted with the uncommon signs of heart failure that can occur as early as your 30s. In addition, unearth five crucial details about the Left Atrial Ventricular Device (LAVD) heart transplant.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) pose a significant health challenge in India, with a growing body of research shedding light on the prevalence, risk factors, and management of these conditions. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), CVDs account for a substantial proportion of the country's disease burden, contributing to a significant number of premature deaths. Additionally, CVDs also account for 45% of deaths in the 40 69-year age group. Furthermore, India accounts for approximately 60% of the world's heart disease burden. Heart failure is one such cardiovascular disease that has been a major concern, as cases of heart failure have been and are still on the rise in India. The annual burden of heart failure is around 1.8 million admissions annually, which is equivalent to 2-3% of the world's population. As per the World Heart Federation, heart failure is the world's leading cause of hospitalization, affecting more than 64 million people worldwide. It has become important to understand the intricacies of the condition more closely.

In an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Anil Bhan, Chairman, Cardiac Surgery, Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurugram, underscored the urgency of combating heart diseases in India. Presenting his take on preventive measures, he shared insights on barring these conditions from becoming a threat to life.

Understanding Heart Failure and Treatment Options

Heart failure is a chronic condition that occurs when the heart is unable to pump blood sufficiently to meet the metabolic demands of the tissues in the body. A weakened heart results in inadequate blood supply to the cells leading to fatigue, shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat, a loss of appetite, and swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, or abdomen. It is largely caused by to build-up of fatty deposits in the walls of the arteries. Heart failure normally occurs in adults due to smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and bad heart valves. Even stress is a risk factor as it increases the levels of cortisol which further increases obesity, and deranges blood sugars leading to coronary artery disease. The condition can create challenges in daily routine activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or carrying groceries and it can also be fatal in some cases.

Heart failure is a spectrum that has different stages ranging from having no symptoms to being bedridden. The treatment of heart failure depends on the stage of the patient. In the asymptomatic stages (stage A&B) treatment is mostly medical. The recommended treatment according to the American Heart Association is a 4-drug regime that includes diuretics (increases urine output), beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, and SGLT inhibitors. All these medications have been shown to increase the longevity of life in heart failure patients if prescribed as per goal-directed medical management guidelines. In symptomatic stages (stage C&D) patients having heart rhythm issues might require devices like CRT-D and ICD, these devices have been shown to decrease the chances of sudden death in heart failure patients. The refractory or the end-stage heart failure needs surgical treatment like heart transplant and mechanical support device LVAD.

Understanding Heart Transplant

A heart transplant is a state-of-the-art surgery in which the patient's diseased heart is replaced with the donor's normal heart. The donor is a brain-death person with normal heart function whose family decides to donate the organs. In India the organ donation rate is very poor, so patients must be placed on a waiting list from where they get the organ according to the blood group, weight, and the severity of symptoms. Post-transplant the patient must take medication to decrease immunity to prevent rejection, at the same time medication is given to prevent infections. Patients do well post-transplant if they take medication regularly, follow their follow-up schedule, and prevent exposure to infections.

Understanding LVADs

LVAD stands for Left Ventricular Assist Device. It is a mechanical pump that is surgically implanted inside a person's chest to assist the heart in pumping blood. The left ventricle of the heart is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood to the rest of the body, and an LVAD helps this process when the heart is not functioning effectively. People with severe heart failure or other heart conditions may benefit from LVAD when other treatments have not been successful. The device is typically used as a bridge to transplant, meaning it helps support the patient while they are awaiting a heart transplant. In some cases, it may also be used as a destination therapy, where the LVAD becomes a long-term solution for those who are not eligible for heart transplantation.

Unknown Facts About LVAD You Should Know

The top 5 facts mentioned below can help us understand heart failure and LVADs more

Heart failure is indeed a serious health problem; however, people suffering from it can live long lives, provided they take medications, follow a healthy lifestyle, or use advanced technology like LVADs.

Heart failure patients living with LVAD are required to make lifestyle modifications and adjustments. These include adherence to medication, frequent follow-up and monitoring, and awareness of potential complications to avoid serious consequences. LVADs are primarily considered for individuals with advanced heart failure who have not responded to other treatments. LVADs offer long-term support for individuals ineligible for a heart transplant. An LVAD is a more safe and accessible option for patients with advanced heart failure. Due to the persistent shortage of donors and other challenges in undergoing a heart transplant, LVADs have been used as a bridge to heart transplants. An LVAD also requires fewer consultations post-treatment compared to a heart transplant. An LVAD device helps a patient lead a more active life. It becomes a new way of life, a "new normal". While it may take some time to get used to having an LVAD, it also improves the patient's strength and ability to participate in activities they were not able to previously.

With the increasing number of heart failure cases, it has become extremely important to treat the condition with advanced options. This is where medical devices such as LVADs play a significant role. Moreover, patients must lead active and fulfilling lives. Taking an active role in the management of their condition, together with good support, helps to keep their heart under control. Bringing about positive lifestyle changes, in areas such as diet and exercise will help manage symptoms, prevent progression, and improve quality of life.