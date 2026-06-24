Heart failure can damage your kidneys: Swollen feet, breathlessness, and other warning signs of cardiorenal syndrome you shouldn't ignore

Cardiorenal Syndrome: Beware! Studies have confirmed that heart failure can silently affect your kidneys. Watch for swollen feet, breathlessness, fatigue, and other warning signs of cardiorenal syndrome you shouldn't ignore.

Heart Failure Can Harm Your Kidneys: Early Signs, Risk Factors, and Ways to Prevent Cardiorenal Syndrome (AI generated image)

Many individuals tend to think that the heart and the kidney are separate organs with their own separate functions. But these two organs are interconnected and hence when one begins to fail, the other one gets affected as well.

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. N.K Prasad, Clinical Lead and Senior Consultant, Nephrology, SRM Prime Hospital, Chennai, explained that the most important but unrecognized conditions that rise from the relationship is the cardiorenal syndrome (CRS), it is a complex disorder in which the heart dysfunctions, leading to further worsening of kidney functions. Among patients with chronic heart failures, kidney impairment is a common and serious complication and can have significantly worsen outcomes when it is not diagnosed earlier.

How Heart Failure Affects Kidney Function

In its most common form, the heart failure reduces the heart's ability to pump blood effectively. Hence, there is a decrease in the blood flow to the kidneys. Over the period of time, the kidney receives less oxygen and also fewer nutrients, this impairs their ability to filter out waste and to regulate fluid balance.

As the kidney function declines, the fluid and toxins accumulate in the body and this places an additional strain on the heart, creating a harmful cycle wherein both the organs get progressively worse.

The process starts with a heart failure, and when this happens the kidneys perceive this as dehydration or low blood volume. They in turn respond by retaining the salt and water, making the fluid accumulate in the legs, lungs and abdomen.

Due to this the blood pressure regulation becomes abnormal, making the heart to pump harder against the increased fluid load. Over months or years, this continuous stress will lead to chronic kidney disease.

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Who Is at Risk of Developing Cardiorenal Syndrome?

The question arises which category of individuals are vulnerable to develop cardiorenal syndrome?

Patients with cardiovascular failures Individuals with high blood pressure Diabetic patients Elderly individuals Individuals with coronary artery diseases Individuals with pre-existing kidney diseases

Early Symptoms of Cardiorenal Syndrome You Should Never Ignore

It is significant to understand that cardiorenal syndrome develops slowly, this makes it easy for the gradual symptoms to be overlooked and hence individuals tend to attribute these signs to aging, stress and lifestyle factors.

Hence, these signs should prompt an individual to seek medical attention immediately:

Persistent swelling

Some symptoms of it are abdominal bloating, puffiness seen around the eyes, swelling of feet, ankles and legs. These symptoms indicate that there is fluid retention due to the impaired function of the kidneys.

Breathlessness

The individual tends to face breathlessness during their routine activities such as climbing stairs, while laying flat. The breathlessness can go to the extreme of having sudden nighttime episodes wherein the individual have shortness of breath.

This suggests that there is a significant worsening of the heart and fluid accumulation in the lungs.

Decrease in urine output

Declining kidney function can be indicated through passing less urine than usual, dark coloured urine and also difficulty in eliminating excess fluid.

Unexplained weight gain in individuals

Rapid weight gain in individuals within a span of days may show fluid retention rather than increased body fat.

Fatigue

When the heart struggles to deliver oxygen rich blood, in turn making the kidneys fail to remove toxins effectively then persistent tiredness and weakness can be seen.

Why Is Early Detection Important?

Cardiorenal syndrome is usually associated with faster progression of kidney diseases, reduced quality of life, and increased mortality. Hence, the earlier the condition is detected it helps in slowing down disease progression as well as preserving the organ function.

Some lifestyle modifications to curb the condition include:

Consistent physical activity Avoiding smoking Maintaining a healthy body weight A heart healthy diet Limiting alcohol consumption

It is necessary to understand that cardiorenal syndrome can be prevented through effective blood pressure control, management of diabetes and routine follow-ups along with healthy lifestyle practices.

Hence, cardiorenal syndrome highlights the intricate partnership between the heart and the kidney, this becomes a dangerous cycle making it to progress silently until the damage has occurred. When the heart struggles, the kidney tends to suffer too, hence, to protect one organ means to protect the other and for this early intervention is necessary.