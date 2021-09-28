World Heart Day: A Disciplined Exercise Regime While At Home Can Reduce Your Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

A Disciplined Exercise Regime While At Home Can Reduce Your Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

Sitting for too long in combination with a sedentary lifestyle can lead to heart diseases, but there are ways to counteract its effects. Read on to know how you can do that!

The pandemic-led lockdown and work-from-home have resulted in a sedentary lifestyle among many families. Now, this lifestyle is a significant risk factor for heart disease. The more you sit, the less you move, and the less you move, the more your risk increases. Moreover, sitting a lot can kill you even if you exercise regularly. During this pandemic, one thing has become crystal clear 'sitting is the new smoking'. Many studies show sitting for long periods can have a profound negative effect on health.

Consequences Of Sitting For Too Long

Here is what happens in your body when you spend too much time sitting:

Blood flow slows down, which allows fatty acids to build up in the blood vessels. This can lead to heart disease

Your body's ability to process fats is decreased. Lipoprotein lipase is a vital enzyme your body produces to break down fat in your blood. When you sit, your body's production of the enzyme drops by approximately 90%, which makes it very difficult for your body to use fat

Sitting can lead to Insulin Resistance, which can cause type 2 Diabetes and Obesity, two key risk factors for heart disease

When you regularly sit for extended periods, your bones get weaker, and your entire skeletal system can experience adverse effects, including pain, bone spurs, inflammation, and other symptoms

People who sit too often and too long can have a myriad of health effects such as:

TRENDING NOW

Slowed metabolism

Posture issues

Back and spine injuries

Metabolic syndrome

Chronic pain

Osteoarthritis

Obesity

Diabetes

Significantly increased risk of heart disease

Increased risk of early death

Ways To Counteract The Effects Of Sitting For Too Long

So, what can you do? If you have a job that demands a lot of sitting, here are a few ways to counteract the effects. Use a standing desk or a desk that can be adjusted to sit or stand. This will motivate you to get up and move around more. Also, try regular aerobic exercise at least an hour per day and watch your posture. Part of the adverse effects of sitting is due to poor posture. Slouching or sitting with a bowed back might be harmful to your health. If you must sit at a desk, try utilising a stability ball to promote excellent posture or make a conscious effort to sit up straight.

Lifestyle Changes To Lower The Risk Of Heart Diseases

But besides these, there are a few lifestyle disciplines that one needs to inculcate:

Schedule Your Exercise

Firstly, stick to a routine that includes your regular exercise. Whether it's an early morning workout to have an energetic start or a post-work jog, building exercise into your daily planner can help you stay on track.

You may like to read

Get Up And Take A Walk Every Half To One Hour

Being sedentary for long periods is not suitable for your health. Even exercising regularly and then sitting for long hours can put you at increased risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. The solution is to set a timer that will remind you to get up and move for a few minutes every hour. Many smartwatches and applications can be set to ring every hour or prompt you if you haven't walked enough steps. When the alarm goes off, get up and have a healthy snack, walk up and down the stairs, or even do some quick jumping jacks to get your heart pumping and your energy up.

Sneak In Extra Movement

Throughout your workday, look for reasons to stand up and move. While you're on the phone, stand up and walk through each room in your house for five minutes every hour. Walking has been proved to improve mood, creativity, and focus, making it a win-win situation for your health and productivity.

Go Digital

YouTube and smartphone apps offer everything from yoga to dancing to aerobic exercising there's something for everyone and every ability level. Interestingly, many workouts are free. You can even get creative and start a FaceTime or Zoom workout group with a few friends or work colleagues. Just pick a time, dial-in, and work out together from home.

Do Your House Chores And Use Whatever You Have

Cleaning your house can be an excellent way to exercise and shed some pounds. You don't need fancy gym equipment in your home. Even basic cleaning, such as sweeping, swabbing, washing clothes, etc., can help you. Moreover, sit-ups, push-ups, yoga, and many other types of exercise can be done with no equipment at all. Walking (or running) requires nothing more than a pair of sneakers. And simple household items such as a bag of sugar or a bottle of laundry detergent can be used as weights if you're just starting with strength training.

In addition, you can take advice from a dietician or nutritionist to talk about your diet and an exercise physiologist to help you develop an effective exercise plan. You may also have a personal trainer or physical therapist who can work with you to make sure you're doing the best exercises you can.

(The article is contributed by Dr Haresh G. Mehta, Consultant-Interventional Cardiologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-Fortis Associate)

RECOMMENDED STORIES