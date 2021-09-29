World Heart Day 2021: These 5 Cardiovascular Diseases Are More Common Among Indians

Every year, September 29 is celebrated as World Heart Day to raise awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases, which are the biggest cause of disability and mortality in the world. It has become a reigning problem in India as well. Dr A Gopi, Director - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, said, "Indians have a higher genetic risk of developing heart diseases. According to studies, Indians develop heart disease at least ten years before their Western counterparts. Heart disorders that strike Indians younger are more diffuse, more malignant in behaviour, and have less favourable long-term treatment outcomes. As a result, the importance of prevention cannot be overstated. Indians are more likely to get coronary artery disease. If people in Western countries develop heart disease in their 60s, Indians get it in their 50s, and the age is now much lower."

Common Heart Diseases Among Indians

Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute explains, "heart diseases attribute to almost 30 per cent of all deaths in India." He further told us about the five heart diseases that are common in India:

Ischemic or Coronary Heart Disease

This includes a heart attack or angina, caused due to build-up of blockages in the heart arteries. The common risk factors are smoking, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, etc. Symptoms include chest pain, breathlessness, perspiration. It is very important to protect oneself from having a heart attack and this can be done by adopting healthy lifestyle habits like regular physical activity, having a heart-healthy diet, maintaining optimal body weight, managing stress and by controlling the above-mentioned risk factors.

Rheumatic Heart Disease

Rheumatic heart disease leads to damage to the heart valves leading to valve stenosis or narrowing and valve leakage. It is caused by rheumatic or bacterial infection of the throat during childhood, which then goes on to affect the heart valves. Symptoms include breathlessness, fatigue, palpitations or giddiness. One can prevent this disease by timely treatment of throat infections and by taking penicillin injections after having rheumatic fever.

Hypertensive Heart Disease

Long-term hypertension causes thickening of the heart muscle, which can sometimes lead to the weakening of the heart and reduced heart pumping function and eventually resulting in symptoms and signs of heart failure. Hypertension is also an important cause of atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart rhythm, and which can lead to heart failure and brain stroke. Hypertension is also called a "silent killer" as very often it is not associated with any symptoms. The strict control of hypertension by appropriate lifestyle changes like regular exercise, having a low-salt diet and weight reduction if overweight, as well as taking antihypertensive medications will prevent hypertensive heart disease.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Refers to a condition in which the heart muscle is weakened, and the heart is dilated, leading to heart failure. The cause is not known in more than half of the cases. The commonly known causes are diabetes and viral infections. Most patients present with symptoms of breathlessness, tiredness and swelling of the feet. Strict control of diabetes might help in reducing the risk of this complication.

Congenital Heart Disease

Refers to structural defects of the heart present since birth, due to some development anomaly. These include holes in the heart leading to abnormal shunting of blood, valvular stenosis or leakages and abnormal connections in the heart chambers. Common symptoms are bluish discolouration of lips, breathlessness, palpitations, etc. Early recognition and correction of these ailments can ensure a return to near normalcy for most patients.

What Can You Do To Lower The Risk Of Heart Diseases?

Dr A Gopi explained, "Indians consume a lot of trans fats. Additional risk factors include mental stress, smoking, and drinking alcohol. Workplace culture has shifted dramatically in recent years. People are incredibly anxious at work and frequently eat outside. People must be educated and persuaded of the importance of physical activity and exercise. Symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, increased perspiration, and dizziness should not be overlooked. Consumption of cigarettes and excessive alcohol consumption should also be avoided. Maintain an active lifestyle and limit your intake of fatty meals."