Women Should Not Ignore Signs Of Cardiovascular Diseases; 10 Ways To Protect Your Heart

Women Should Not Ignore Cardiovascular Diseases; 10 Ways You Can Do To Protect Your Heart

Women are also at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases as men, but the risk is often ignored. This International Women's Day, let's look at what can women do to prevent heart disease risk.

Some people believe that heart disease affects men more than women. It is, however, the leading cause of death for both men and women in many parts of the world. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai said, "At a younger age, during the premenopausal period, women have less risk of coronary artery disease than men. The incidence of coronary artery disease significantly increases after menopause. Women are approximately 10 years older than men at first presentation due to coronary artery disease. The lower incidence of coronary artery disease in premenopausal age is related to the low-risk profile. Women who smoke, have diabetes or have premature menopause lose this age-related advantage. In the post-menopausal stage, the risk factor profile in women rises significantly with higher incidences of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia etc. This leads to a higher incidence of coronary artery disease in women in the post-menopausal stage almost the same or more than that of men.

Females Are More Likely To Die Due To A Heart Attack

Dr Dora explains, "Females are more likely to have higher morbidity and mortality following a heart attack. Women have a higher incidence of heart failure after a heart attack. This is most likely due to delayed presentation in view of negligence. Very often the heart attack symptoms are not classical in women. They may not have central chest pain. Instead, they may have breathlessness, nausea or vomiting, jaw pain, arm pain, sweating etc as predominant symptoms. These atypical symptoms lead to delayed presentation to the emergency department, which leads to greater damage to the heart."

Further explaining the cause of coronary artery disease in women, Dr Dora says that the risk in women is the same as in men. Dyslipidemia, systemic hypertension, diabetes, smoking, central obesity are the standard modifiable risk factors. Age and family history of coronary artery disease at a young age are the non-modifiable risk factors. Coronary risk factors are less prevalent in young women compared to men. At higher age, the coronary risk factors become more and more prevalent in women.

Things Women Should Do To Reduce The Risk Of Heart Diseases

Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, "Cardiovascular disease remain the leading cause of death in women, accounting for 1 in every 4 female deaths. Contrary to popular belief, women are nearly as susceptible to heart disease as men, especially if they are post-menopausal or diabetic or overweight."

According to the doctor, here are some ways women can prevent the risk of heart disease:

Estimate your risk of having a heart attack

Coronary or ischemic heart disease can be hereditary and tends to run in families. If you have a first-degree relative who has had heart disease, then you too have an increased risk of having heart disease.

You may like to read

Then there are simple algorithms that can help you to determine your risk of having a heart attack. These algorithms take into account your age and the presence of cardiac risk factors like smoking, diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia. Depending upon your risk status, you can take appropriate preventive steps in consultation with your doctor.

Know your numbers

It is important that you should know what your ideal body weight and waist circumference should be, as well as your blood pressure and your sugar and cholesterol values, as these are major risk factors for heart disease. If your levels are abnormal, then you must take appropriate measures to bring them down to normal.

Do physical activity

It is recommended to undergo 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise and 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise every week averaging out to approximately 45 minutes of exercise five days per week. This includes brisk walking, running, jogging, swimming, dancing.

Have a heart-healthy diet

A heart-healthy diet includes a low-fat and low-salt diet, liberal amounts of fibre, vegetables, fruits. Avoid saturated fats, sugary items, processed food and red meat.

Lose weight

Being overweight or obese is a major risk factor. Any woman whose body-mass index is more than 25 or whose waist circumference is more than 35 inches has an increased risk of heart disease. Regular exercise and strict diet control will help in reducing and maintaining your body weight.

Avoid smoking

Alarmingly, the prevalence of smoking in women is increasing. Although women smoke far less than men, smoking may be more detrimental in women than men. Female smokers die 14.5 years earlier than female non-smokers. But the good thing is that if you stop smoking, your risk reduces to that of a non-smoker by 1 year. E-cigarettes or vaping is equally bad if not worse.

Oral contraceptive pills

Even though naturally producing Estrogen is cardio-protective, post-menopause any externally given Estrogen does not reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. On the contrary, it only increases the risk of heart disease and thrombosis (blood clot formation). Therefore, use with caution and under medical supervision.

Stress management

Stress is another important risk factor that unfortunately cannot be measured. Stress is almost inevitable in our lives, especially for women who have to manage household chores, work-related issues and different relationships. But it is how you manage your stress that influences your susceptibility to heart disease. Yoga and meditation can be very useful in coping with stress. Regular meditation can lower your sympathetic activity and reduce the risk of heart diseases. Exploring your interests and hobbies is an essential component of a sound mind and thereby, robust cardiovascular health.

Be in sync with your Circadian Rhythm

Adequate sleep and rest form an essential component of a sound cardiovascular system. Irregular sleep hours and inadequate sleep have been shown to increase blood pressure and adversely affect cardiovascular health. Decreasing your screen time after 9:00 pm can help induce better sleep.

Cardiac medications

If you are a heart patient or have diabetes, high BP or high cholesterol, then you would have been prescribed certain medications by your doctor. Familiarize yourself with your medications and ensure that you take them regularly as prescribed because some of these medicines have been shown to reduce your chance of having a heart attack and sometimes even prolong your survival.