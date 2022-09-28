Sudden Cardiac Deaths Increase In India: Detecting It Early May Lower Risk

Sudden cardiac death occurs when the heart stops beating insufficiently to keep the body perfused and alive. Here's how timely intervention can reduce the risk.

Sudden Cardiac Death happens when the heart stops beating or doesn't beat sufficiently to maintain perfusion and life. However, understanding the situation and symptoms and implementing CPR could save thousands of lives every year. The doctors at CSI believe an awareness about SCD and CPR is the need of the hour to make the people of the country live better lives. The heart stops beating or doesn't beat fast enough to keep the body circulating and keeping life. But knowing the situation, recognising the symptoms, and performing CPR might save thousands of lives annually. The experts at CSI think that in order to improve people's quality of life nationwide, SCD and CPR awareness campaigns are urgently needed.

Causes Of Sudden Cardiac Death

Doctors are of the opinion that the cardiovascular cause of sudden cardiac death typically appears an hour after the onset of the symptoms. According to research, undiagnosed coronary artery disease causes roughly 50 per cent of sudden cardiac deaths. According to studies conducted specifically in India, undiagnosed ischemic heart disease is one of the main causes of SCD. SCD is mostly a problem in underdeveloped countries due to undetected coronary artery blockages, hypertrophic and dilated cardiomyopathies, ventricular arrhythmias, and baseline electric anomalies. Simple investigative procedures like an ECG can, however, detect hazards connected to these diseases.

Detecting Heart Disease Early Can Lower Risk Of Sudden Cardiac Death

According to Dr Debabrata Roy, Honorary General Secretary, CSI and a Senior Consulting Interventional Cardiologist, "The rising number of clinical and subclinical Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) cases in India predicts the nurturing of a large population with a vulnerable trait for SCD. If we don't take any precautions, an explosion in SCD numbers is only a matter of time. The immediate focus in our country should be on primary and secondary prevention programs, wider reach of first responders, timely management of ACS patients, and compliance with evidence-based medications. The decline in post-MI mortality and SCD achieved in developed countries can largely be attributed to the adoption of these strategies."

Dr PS Banerjee, President, CSI and a senior cardiologist said, "The annual incidence of SCD in India is 53 per 1 lakh Indians; constituting 5.6 per cent of total mortality. The economically productive younger populations are predominantly affected and this is a matter of concern. Major Heart attack, i.e. myocardial infarction (MI) is a major cause of SCD. "