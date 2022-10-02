Remote Heart Monitoring Has Become More Relevant In The Post Pandemic Era: Know Why

A remote heart monitoring system, like holter monitor, helps doctors to identify people with heart issues at an early stage and provide them timely treatment. Get to know more about it from an expert.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death globally. Sadly, we are an increasing cases of heart issues among younger population, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. Growing evidence suggests that individuals infected by COVID-19 are at higher risk of cardiovascular problems, including heart attack and stroke. While SARS-CoV-2 infection primarily affects the lungs, heart is identified as the second most affected organ in COVID-19 patients. As people are becoming more susceptive to heart problems, doctors across the world are stressing the importance of remote heart monitoring to identify and treat heart issues at an early stage.

So, how a remote heart monitoring system works, and how it helps in preventing cardiac failure?

To find answers to these questions and more, we connected with Dr (Hon) S Senthil Kandeepan, the founder, MD, and CEO of Healthwatch. Established in 2010, Healthwatch offers at-home telediagnostics and international healthcare outsourcing, specialized in cardiac rhythm monitoring.

In 2011, the company introduced its flagship service, the first at-home extended holter test, a patient-friendly diagnostic test that can detect a wide range of cardiac arrythmia. The test is done using a matchbox-sized wireless and waterproof device, which is installed on the patient's chest with an adhesive electrode patch, and it records beat-to-beat ECG for up to 14 days without the need for a recharge. Interestingly, the patient can carry on with their daily activities, including showering, sleeping and working, all while wearing the device. The remote heart monitoring device provides accurate data on the condition of the patient's heart without causing any disruption to his/her life, and the reports are delivered within 24 hours of completion of the test, the company stated. Today, the company is offering its remote heart monitoring service in more than 75 Indian cities.

Below are experts from the interaction between TheHealthsite and Dr (Hon) S Senthil Kandeepan: -

Q. In your opinion, what would you think could be the reasons behind rising heart issues now-a-days especially among the younger population?

Nothing conclusive or authoritative can be said without a proper scientific study, however, as is readily evident, lack of exercise, unhealthy food and stress may all play a part in cardiac issues, and the occurrence of them in increasingly younger people may indicate the predominance of these causes.

Q. How has remote heart monitoring become more relevant in the post pandemic era?

It's clear that the pandemic has increased demand as well as acceptance of home-based and remote services. Even though the worst of the pandemic seems to be over, and our mobility is no longer restricted as it was at its peak, the pandemic has brought about the realisation in people that there's a better and smarter way of doing things, and physical consultation isn't always necessary, and in many cases, not better. Remote monitoring allows a much more intimate and insightful peek into a patient's health, and so it's a boon that in the post-pandemic world it is seen as a norm rather than something strange, extraordinary or compromised.

Q. How does a remote heart monitoring system help in preventing cardiac failure? Please explain the process.

A remote heart monitoring system, like our holter monitor, is a machine that continuously records the heart's rhythms and affords a highly realistic, granular and accurate insight into the electrical health of the heart. Based on the findings, a consulting medical practitioner can then prescribe the appropriate treatment thereby aiding in alleviating the condition.

Q. How is this helping the medical fraternity in identifying and treating heart issues at an early stage?

When people report symptoms of heart problems, doctors often use ECGs to help diagnose the issue which shows a snapshot of the heart's overall electrical activity. If this doesn't help, then a 24-hour Holter monitoring may prove beneficial depending on the symptoms and how often they occur. Symptoms such as a fast or slow heartbeat, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, breathlessness can all warrant holter monitoring. Continuous Holter monitoring can record the issue whenever it happens, helping doctors to diagnose the underlying problem. Essentially, by monitoring the patient's heart for an extended time (24 hours all the way to 14 days), doctors are able to take advantage of detecting things they simply can't through a conventional ECG.

Q. Which are the high-risk categories? Can you narrate an incident where heart monitoring proved to be a life saver helping to identify cardiac arrhythmia well in time?

Vulnerability is a function of several factors including genetics, lifestyle and mental health. Any person regardless of gender, age or race may develop heart disease if one of the causes is acute enough or is exposed to multiple causes in sufficient intensity. Therefore, everyone must take the necessary precautions against heart disease with equal seriousness. While there are numerous examples, we can cite of lives having been saved due to the intervention guided by our tests, we can say that we look at every test as a life-saver, because the fact that a doctor has referred a patient for a holter test indicates the presence of some symptoms, which if ignored, would eventually probably worsen into life-threatening disease.

Q. What are the symptoms that point to poor heart health?

It can be sometimes hard to tell as symptoms may be suppressed, and symptoms of different heart conditions can vary, but generally shortness of breath, irregular (rapid, fluttering or slow) heartbeat, chest pain, pain in other parts such as the jaw, neck, throat and upper belly, cold sweats and dizziness are some. It's important not to self-diagnose (e.g. attributing upper-belly pain to acidity) and see a doctor promptly if any symptoms are observed. It's better to be extra-safe and turn out a negative result than be complacent and leave it too late. Also, regardless of your age, it's best to undergo a general check-up periodically to ensure all your vitals are in the normal range.

Q. What are the signs to look out for in rhythm issues?

Shortness of breath, fluttering, uneven heartbeat, skipping heartbeats and irregular heartbeat, and chest pain are some of the tell-tale symptoms of heart rhythm issues.

Q. Any word of advice for keeping the heart healthy and in good shape.

There are essentially five things you can do to keep your heart healthy eat healthy by avoiding excessive sugar, salt and fat; maintain a healthy weight; be physically active: you don't necessarily have to hit the gym every day, but include walking, running, playing a sport or any mental health activity without fail into your daily routine, avoid tobacco and alcohol and take care of your mental health.