Poor Sleep Quality Can Up Your Risk Of Heart Disease; Tips To Avoid This

Studies have shown that poor sleep can up the risk of heart diseases. Here are some tips by an expert to avoid the problem and get a good night's sleep.

Several clinical studies have shown that short sleep duration or poor sleep quality is associated with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and atherosclerosis. Habitual short sleep is also associated with an increased risk of cardiac episodes.

A study by the University of Colorado Boulder, published in the Journal of Experimental Physiology, proposed a new potential mechanism through which one can trace how sleep influences an individual's heart health and overall physiology. The study states that people who do not get 7 hours of sleep at night often suffer from lower blood levels due to 3 psychological regulators or microRNAs that play a key role in maintaining vascular health. Another study found that adults who get only 6 hours of sleep tend to have dysfunctional endothelial cells. These cells refer to the ones that line the blood vessels. This dysfunction limits the dilation and constriction of the arteries in people who do not get enough sleep. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, explained that the effects of sleep deprivation on your heart and what you can do to mitigate the risk.

Effects of sleep deprivation

The effect of acute sleep deprivation results in cognitive impairment, which includes deficits in behavioural alertness and vigilant attention, lack of logical reasoning, errors in simple tasks, accidents, poor work performance, poor mood, irritability, low energy, decreased libido and poor judgment. On the other hand, chronic sleep deprivation (CSD) results in accidents, workplace errors, inappropriate drowsiness, and unplanned naps with consequences, both at home and at the workplace. Cardiovascular morbidity is a well-established result of CSD. It has a definite role in the development of cardiometabolic syndrome which leads to obesity, high BP, diabetes, and the impairment in one's lipid profile.

One must thus cultivate healthy sleeping habits for a healthy heart, never underestimating the importance of a good night's sleep.

The prescribed duration of sleep is nothing less than 7 to 9 hrs. The depth of sleep is as important as its duration as this happens to be the time when the body undergoes repair, restoration and rest.

Tips to sleep well

The following are a few tips to help you sleep well:

Avoid tea, coffee, cola drinks, chocolates, smoking and alcohol at least 6 hours before your sleeping time

Do not exercise 6 hours before you sleep

Avoid exposure to any light-emitting device screen like that of a television, smartphone, tab, reading device or computer before you sleep

Do not go to bed hungry

Do not go to bed feeling anxious

Invest in a comfortable bed. Adjust the temperature and ambient lighting of the room to avoid disturbances

If you don't sleep in 20 minutes after getting into bed, get up and do something in another room and return when you feel sleepy

Avoid sleeping during the daytime

Avoid oversleeping to compensate for sleep loss

Short term sleep loss is due to a few triggering factors. Resolution of the same can solve the problem

In the case of chronic sleep loss, one will require cognitive behavioural therapy in addition to medications