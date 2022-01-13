Link Between Dental Health And Heart Diseases: Does Plaque In Your Teeth Lead To Blockage In Your Arteries?

Did you know that the bacterial coating on your teeth called plaque can elevate your risk of developing heart diseases? Read on to fathom the link between dental health and heart conditions.

Plaque is a bacterial coating that accumulates on teeth on a regular basis. After eating or drinking, the bacteria in the plaque can make acids, which can further cause cavities and gingivitis by destroying tooth enamel. Plaque can form behind the gums on dental roots, causing bones that support teeth to deteriorate. Plaque left untreated can harden into tartar, which is difficult to remove and can lead to other diseases including heart disease.

Preliminary studies have found that poor dental health can elevate the risk of bacterial infection in the blood, which can affect the arteries and lead to complications. To further understand the link between gum diseases and developing heart diseases, we talked to Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Here is what he had to say.

Does Plaque On Your Teeth Mean Plaque In Your Arteries?

Plaque in our teeth does not necessarily mean the presence of plaque in our heart arteries, though untreated dental and gum disease could increase the risk of the development of plaques in the heart.

Plaque is the sticky, colourless film of bacteria that forms on teeth, as a result of leftovers of food which become a breeding ground for the bacteria in the mouth. Over time, these plaques can also develop on the teeth roots under the gum and lead to gingivitis or inflammation of the gums and then finally penetrate the tooth's supporting structures, including the surrounding bone, resulting in periodontal disease.

The oral bacteria are then able to invade the bloodstream and then spread to different organs of the body, including the heart where they can deposit on the walls of the coronary or heart arteries, leading to plaque formation.

What Is The Connection Between Dental And Cardiovascular Health?

Biological studies have shown the presence of periodontal bacteria on damaged heart valves as well as in the clots in the heart arteries of patients with an acute heart attack, leading to the hypothesis of a correlation between dental health and heart disease.

The oral bacteria can also induce an inflammatory and immune response which can independently damage the heart.

Inflammatory cells and inflammatory pathways were shown to be participating in the process of atherosclerosis of the heart have also been found to be present in periodontal disease.

Similarly, the immune responses triggered as a result of periodontal disease, are also linked to the development and progression of atherosclerosis.

Risk factors for periodontal disease, including diabetes mellitus, smoking, hypertension and obesity, are also risk factors for heart disease.

Epidemiological studies have shown a positive association between periodontal disease and cardiovascular disease since the late 1980s, with an estimated 3.5-fold increased risk of heart disease.

Despite the observational data that links dental disease to the risk of heart disease, evidence that treatment of periodontal disease reduces cardiovascular events is limited and inconclusive.

Can Heart Disease Cause Dental Problems?

Heart disease is not known to cause dental problems.

Can You Have Dental Treatment After A Heart Attack? How Long Is Routine Dental Treatment Postponed After A Heart Attack?

People who have had a heart attack could sometimes need some kind of dental treatment. Routine treatment like scaling or cleaning or cavity fillings can be done as early as 1 month after a heart attack. However, for major dental procedures or for procedures that could potentially cause bleeding like tooth extraction, it may be advisable to wait for 3 to 6 months, depending upon the underlying heart condition. These patients would typically be on blood-thinners which would be required to be stopped for a few days. Consult your treating physician before going for your dental treatment.