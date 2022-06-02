KK Was 'Sweating Profusely' At His Last Concert: Can Excessive Heat Lead To Cardiac Arrest?

- Health A-Z
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, untimely demise has shaken the entire nation. He died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday around 10:30 pm. He was 53 years old and had just finished a live performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch. KK had uploaded photos of himself and his team leaving for the event just hours before his death. Several videos have surfaced that show him sweating profusely during the concert, which was allegedly overcrowded.
But does extreme heat lead to heart attacks? We asked Dr Balbir Singh Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Cardiology, Max Hospital, Gurugram about the link between the two. Here's what he has to say.
Dr Balbir Singh: The heart stops quickly in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), which is a sudden loss of cardiac function. It occurs without notice and is caused by an electrical failure that prevents the heart from pumping blood to the rest of the body. The human heart beats at a pace of 60-100 beats per minute, and any variation in this rate, whether slow (bradycardia) or fast (tachycardia), is known as cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats). A deadly arrhythmia, or SCA, can occur in those who have a sudden increase in heart rate or who are genetically predisposed to heart illness.
Dr Balbir Singh: To some extent yes, as Extreme heat lowers blood pressure, causing the heart to pump quicker and increasing the risk of a heart attack. Heat stroke can strike anyone, but persons with heart disease and other cardiovascular problems are more susceptible.
Dr Balbir Singh: Uneasiness is one of the most common signs of a heart attack which is easily overlooked. Other signs of heart attack are chest pain like pressure, squeezing and tightness, cold sweat, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, nausea and shortness of breath.
Dr Balbir Singh: Based on how long the body temperature is elevated, heatstroke can cause a variety of complications. Heatstroke demands rapid medical attention because it has the potential to injure your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles if not handled. Heat can cause severe dehydration in the body, formation of blood clots, etc.
Here are some ways suggested by the expert that can help you alleviate the risk of a cardiac arrest:
