KK Was 'Sweating Profusely' At His Last Concert: Can Excessive Heat Lead To Cardiac Arrest?

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, untimely demise has shaken the entire nation. He died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday around 10:30 pm. He was 53 years old and had just finished a live performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch. KK had uploaded photos of himself and his team leaving for the event just hours before his death. Several videos have surfaced that show him sweating profusely during the concert, which was allegedly overcrowded.

But does extreme heat lead to heart attacks? We asked Dr Balbir Singh Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Cardiology, Max Hospital, Gurugram about the link between the two. Here's what he has to say.

What is a cardiac arrest?

Dr Balbir Singh: The heart stops quickly in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), which is a sudden loss of cardiac function. It occurs without notice and is caused by an electrical failure that prevents the heart from pumping blood to the rest of the body. The human heart beats at a pace of 60-100 beats per minute, and any variation in this rate, whether slow (bradycardia) or fast (tachycardia), is known as cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats). A deadly arrhythmia, or SCA, can occur in those who have a sudden increase in heart rate or who are genetically predisposed to heart illness.

Can extreme heat trigger cardiac arrest?

Dr Balbir Singh: To some extent yes, as Extreme heat lowers blood pressure, causing the heart to pump quicker and increasing the risk of a heart attack. Heat stroke can strike anyone, but persons with heart disease and other cardiovascular problems are more susceptible.

What could be the other signs of the problem?

Dr Balbir Singh: Uneasiness is one of the most common signs of a heart attack which is easily overlooked. Other signs of heart attack are chest pain like pressure, squeezing and tightness, cold sweat, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, nausea and shortness of breath.

What are the other complications that could occur due to a heatwave?

Dr Balbir Singh: Based on how long the body temperature is elevated, heatstroke can cause a variety of complications. Heatstroke demands rapid medical attention because it has the potential to injure your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles if not handled. Heat can cause severe dehydration in the body, formation of blood clots, etc.

How can one reduce the risk of cardiac arrest?

Here are some ways suggested by the expert that can help you alleviate the risk of a cardiac arrest:

Get frequent checkups, get checked for heart disease, and live a heart-healthy lifestyle to lower your risk of sudden cardiac arrest

Consume a Balanced Diet

Oily, high-cholesterol, sugary, and high-carbohydrate foods should be avoided for the protection of your heart

Maintain a healthy lifestyle through exercise

Tobacco and alcohol use should be avoided