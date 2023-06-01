Keyhole Cardiac Surgeries: A Less Invasive Option for Heart Surgery

Heart surgery is a complex medical process in which patients often undergo critical interventions that involve inherent risks. Especially, traditionally open-heart surgery which has been the standard approach for the treatment of heart ailments, is usually performed through a large breastbone cut. One big disadvantage of this surgery is that the healing process of the breastbone incision requires three months, which subsequently increases the risk of bone infection, and mild to moderate pain and hinders the overall surgical recovery. However, advancements in medical technology have led to the development of keyhole cardiac surgeries, which involve making a small incision between the ribs on the right side of the chest, offering a less invasive alternative with numerous benefits for patients.

Here, Dr Dhaval Naik, CTVS Surgeon, Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad, points out some of the major advantages of keyhole minimally invasive cardiac surgeries.

Keyhole surgery is less invasive and more precise

In comparison to open-heart surgery, keyhole cardiac surgeries are performed through small incisions or punctures on the chest. Through these small incisions, specialized instruments and a video camera are inserted. The camera enables a magnified view of the surgical site, enables the cardiologist to see the damaged area, and executes precise interventions on the heart.

Best patient outcomes

Reduced trauma: The utilization of smaller incisions in keyhole surgeries minimizes trauma to the chest wall and surrounding tissues, resulting in decreased postoperative pain and discomfort. As a result, this facilitates a swifter recovery process.

Smaller scars: Keyhole surgeries offer a fantastic cosmetic outcome due to their significantly smaller incisions. This results in less noticeable or no scars on the patient's body.

Shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery: In general, keyhole cardiac surgeries necessitate shorter hospital stays in comparison to traditional open-heart surgeries. This enables patients to resume their day-to-day activities and routines like work, exercise, etc., and minimizes any complications or risks to their lives.

Lower risk of complications: The reduced invasiveness and shorter hospitalization period of keyhole cardiac surgeries have been linked to a decreased risk of complications such as infections, bleeding, and post-operation trauma.

Keyhole cardiac surgeries is not for everyone

Dr Naik says:

While keyhole cardiac surgeries provide numerous advantages, it is crucial to acknowledge that the suitability of this procedure depends on various factors. These factors encompass the specific heart condition, the patient's overall health, the patient's age, and other pertinent considerations.

In certain instances, the complexity of the procedure or the patient's unique condition may necessitate traditional open-heart surgery or other alternative treatment options. Therefore, only a qualified doctor can assess the individual case and recommend the most suitable surgical approach, whether it involves keyhole cardiac surgery or an alternative method.

Keyhole cardiac surgeries signify notable progress in the realm of heart surgery, offering patients a less invasive and remarkably efficient alternative to conventional open-heart procedures. The procedure is more effective due to the smaller incisions, reduced trauma, and faster recovery time that contribute to improved patient outcomes and overall quality of life. With continuous advancements in technology and surgical techniques, keyhole cardiac surgeries will continue to shape the future of heart surgery.

