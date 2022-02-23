Imbalanced Gut? How It Can Be A Problem For Your Heart

Imbalanced Gut? Fix The Problem Before It Leads To Diseases Like Myocardial Infarction, Angina, Or Heart Failure

When your gut is out of balance, it can trigger several heart problems, including myocardial infarction, angina, or heart failure. Here's how you can mitigate the risk.

The gut microbiome is a collection of billions of bacteria found in the human gut that can have both beneficial and negative effects on human health. They produce a variety of molecules that support good health when they are in balance. An unhealthy lifestyle, such as poor diet, smoking, lack of physical activity, or disease, can upset the balance, causing the microbiome to produce compounds that can cause a variety of non-communicable chronic disorders, such as myocardial infarction, angina, or heart failure, in people with a high genetic risk, found a study published in Nature Medicine.

How Does Imbalanced Gut Elevate Heart Disease Risk?

Researchers found that imbalanced gut in people suffering from chronic heart disease. Patients with heart disease are given a variety of medications, each of which has the potential to alter the gut microbiome. As a result, it was unclear whether the disturbed gut microbiome of persons with cardiovascular problems was caused by medicines or by the disease itself.

For the study, researchers included 1,241 middle-aged people. measured around 700 different bacterial species in the gut microbiome and evaluated their roles, then matched their findings to over 1,000 molecules circulating in the blood. Participants with obesity and type 2 diabetes but no diagnosis of heart disease, and patients with myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, or heart failure were also included.

The findings suggest that half of these gut bacteria and blood chemicals were altered by pharmacological treatment and were unrelated to heart disease or early disease stages such as diabetes or obesity that occurred prior to heart disease diagnosis. Professor Oluf Pedersen from the University of Copenhagen said, "Among the remaining half, about 75 per cent of the disturbances of the gut microbiome occurred in the early disease stages of overweight and type 2 diabetes, many years before patients noticed any symptoms of heart disease."

Changing Your Diet May Help, Finds The Study

According to the researchers of the study, people at risk of developing these heart problems can switch to plant-based and energy-controlled diets. They found that eating a more plant-based and energy-controlled diet along with making other lifestyle changes could alleviate the risk. Avoid smoking, and comply with daily exercise as it will help reduce the risk, found the study.

For the unversed, a plant-based diet emphasises plant-based foods. This includes nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans, in addition to fruits and vegetables. It does not imply that you are a vegetarian or vegan who does not consume meat or dairy products.

The energy balance diet is not as famous, but it is one that is most effective, suggest studies. The whole idea behind this diet is to focus on balancing the calories you consume and the calories you burn with the help of exercise. According to this idea, you can steer clear of several diseases by keeping your weight in check by striking a balance between how much you eat and exercise.