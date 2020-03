Men were found to be more affected by the extreme temperatures

Diet, blood pressure and tobacco use are usually considered as the risk factors of cardiovascular disease and deaths. But climate change may also increase heart-related deaths, especially in very hot regions of the world, says a new study.

The study claimed that the number of deaths from cardiovascular disease may double or triple when temperatures reach 42.7 degrees Celsius. A group of cardiologists, environmental health specialists and epidemiologists conducted the research.

According to the researchers, when core body temperature increases, the human body tries to cool itself by shifting blood from the organs to underneath the skin. This shift causes the heart to pump more blood, putting it under significantly more stress.

Men were found to be more affected by the extreme temperatures. The findings of the study are published in the Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association.

The temperature is increasing day by day and it’s time to take better care of your heart. Here are some simple ways to promote your heart health and keep diseases at bay:

Stop smoking

Smokers have a higher risk for heart attacks than nonsmokers. This is because nicotine causes blood vessels to tighten and narrow, making it hard for blood to reach your heart muscle. This can temporarily raise your blood pressure. Plus, the carbon monoxide in cigarette smoke reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the heart.

Avoid fatty foods

Eating fatty foods can lead to build up of fat in your arteries, which can lead to blockages and increase your risk for a heart attack. Limit your intake of red meats, salt, fried foods, and sweets and added sugars.

Do some exercise

Exercise gets your heart pumping and helps your body use oxygen better. It can also help control blood pressure and decrease the amount of fat in your blood.

Maintain your weight

If you are overweight, lose weight to protect your heart. Being overweight or obese is linked to heart disease. Maintaining an ideal weight can also help lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Reduce stress

Chronic stress can lead to health problems, including an increased risk for heart disease and stroke. Exercising, meditating or sharing your concerns with friends and family may help reduce your stress.

With input from IANS