Heart disease affects men and women in different ways with symptoms also being very different. At the same time, women and men do not receive the same treatment for heart-related conditions. The American Heart Association says that 1 in 3 women will die of heart disease and that there’s an increase in heart disease in women under the age of 55. The reason they cited was the many disparities in how women pursue preventive measures and receive care. Because the symptoms that women have may sometimes get confusing for a doctor, this increases the chances of a misdiagnosis. In fact, women are 50 per cent more likely to be diagnosed incorrectly after a heart attack. Another reason for insufficient treatment is also due to the fact that cardiac arrest in a woman may not be due to a heart attack.

Insufficient treatment adds to women’s woes

According to a study at the University of Bergen, as many as 50 per cent of women suffering from cardiac arrest are given insufficient treatment, because the heart failure was not caused by a heart attack. According to researchers, more women than men die of heart failure. The reason is that only 50 per cent of the heart failure cases among women are caused by having a heart attack, which can be treated with modern methods. They say that cause sometimes is untreated high blood pressure levels, which, over time, causes progressive stiffening of the heart. There is no effective treatment for this kind of heart failure yet, they add. Another thing that researchers point out is that women are prone to obesity and high blood pressure. The female hormone oestrogen also has an effect on heart health, which is why the risk increases in post-menopausal women.

What you can do to bring down your risk

To overcome this gender disparity, you can reduce your risk of heart diseases with a few lifestyle changes. If you smoke, quit immediately. Don’t drink in excess and keep your body weight in check. Alcohol and obesity increase blood pressure levels, and this has a direct bearing on heart health. Exercise is important and you must try to devote 30 minutes everyday to this. Sleep is also important, and you need to sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours every night. And, of course, regular check-ups are a must.