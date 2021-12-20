Heart Attack Diagnosis Missed More In Women Than In Men, Don't Ignore These Symptoms

woman chest pain, monochrome

Studies have found that signs of heart attack in women are often ignored, which increases the instances of heart attack among women. Here are some common signs that you should look out for.

A study published in the European Society of Cardiology found that heart attack diagnosis is often missed in women as compared to men. Upon comparing 41,828 patients with chest pain (42% women), the researchers found that women were 41 per cent more likely to present late to the hospital as compared to 37 per cent of men. Authors of the study believe that heart attack has long been seen to be a male condition, and women's symptoms have been understudied, underdiagnosed, and undertreated since they may ascribe their symptoms to stress or anxiety. Women and men who are experiencing chest pain should get medical attention as soon as possible.

Don't Ignore Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Women

Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, says "One of the most common heart attack symptoms that we know of is some type of chest pain, pressure or discomfort that lingers more than a minute or comes and goes. While some women can experience this symptom, they are more likely than men to have heart attack symptoms that are unrelated to chest pain."

"Rather than having classical chest pain, a woman with angina may experience shortness of breath, abdominal discomfort, giddiness, sweating, arm pain, neck pain etc. Women are also likely to have symptoms more often when resting, or even when asleep than they do in men. Many times, they may be absent altogether. Almost two-thirds of women who die suddenly of coronary artery disease may not have any previous symptoms," he added.

Common Pre-Heart Attack Symptoms In Women

Some of the pre heart attack symptoms in women include:

Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort

Shortness of breath

Pain in one or both arms

Nausea or vomit

Sweating

Light-headedness or dizziness

Unusual fatigue

Indigestion

What Triggers Heart Attack Symptoms In Women?

Dr Dora explains, "some of the main risk factors for heart disease in women include stress, family history and menopause. Their risk of cardiovascular disease increases after menopause."

He further elaborated that these symptoms tend to be uncommon and not as noticeable as the classic symptoms of crushing chest pain, women don't always recognise them on time. Due to this, women tend to show up as emergency cases after heart damage has occurred. While heart disease is one of the leading causes of mortality among women worldwide, the good news is that it is largely preventable. If only women are more aware of their unique heart symptoms and risk factors, cardiac issues can be kept at bay at every stage of life.

How You Can Prevent It?

Here are some preventive steps suggested by Dr Santosh Kumar Dora:

Have a healthy diet and maintain ideal weight

Regular dynamic exercise, at least 30 mins per day, at least 5 days a week or 150 mins per week is important

Yearly health checkup should include cardiac check up

If you have a strong family history of coronary artery disease, then do CT coronary calcium score or coronary angiogram at least once in 5 years

If you are diabetic or hypertensive, take steps and drugs to maintain it within normal limits

Smoking is a strong risk factor for heart disease, quit it completely

Destress yourself. Do Yoga, pranayama etc. Indulge in your hobby whenever you get an opportunity.

Sleep adequately for at least 7 to 8 hours

Do not neglect your symptoms. Talk to your doctor and get yourself checked up if you experience any symptoms which should not be there. Cardiac symptoms in women are very atypical in nature.