Excessive Sweat In Your Child Could Be A Warning Sign Of An Impending Heart Disease

Does your kid sweat a lot all the time? Experts say that it could be a sign of heart problems. Read on to know why it's important to be on the lookout.

Are you concerned that your child has been sweating a lot? Sweating is our body's way to get rid of excess heat. We normally sweat when we are in a hot environment or if we have worked up a sweat by exercising. As sweat evaporates from our bodies, part of the heat is carried away, allowing our skin to cool down. We don't generally notice this unless it's very hot outside, but some people can sweat a lot more than they should, owing to a condition called hyperhidrosis, which is especially common in children and young people. Though hyperhidrosis is not a common condition, it can appear in some children. But is it a problem?

Why Do Children Sweat A Lot?

"The possible causes of excessive sweating in children can range from normal to serious. This is a normal process if your baby sweats constantly, which may last until he is about four years old. Sweating on the head, especially during sleep, is very common in children. Sweating in the palms and soles is also common during stressful situations or in enclosed environments, such as shoes or coat pockets. Underarm sweating is usually caused by hot environments and anxiety," explains Dr S Radhakrishnan, Executive Director, Paediatric Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi.

Explaining some other causes that could lead to excessive sweating in children include common reasons like over-bundling or overdressing your child or keeping your home too warm. According to the doctor, kids should be dressed similarly to adults at home. However, many parents bundle their children far more than what is required.

He further states that it is possible for newborn babies to sweat profusely at the deepest part of their sleep cycle at night. A newborn baby sleeps for 16-18 hours per day, which is usually split up into three-to-four-hour sessions. Babies go through cycles of drowsiness, REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, light sleep, deep sleep, and extremely deep sleep during these times. Even in adults, excessive sweating can occur during deep sleep, to the point that they may wake up drenched in sweat. Babies are more likely to sweat at night than older children and adults because they spend so much time in deep sleep.

Does Excessive Sweating Cause Heart Problems?

Dr S Radhakrishnan says, "You need to consult your paediatrician if your child excessively during ordinary activities like feeding as it could be a sign of congenital heart problem. Be on the lookout if their skin colour seems dusky during crying or feeding, and it does not seem to gain weight. Babies with heart disease sweat constantly because their hearts have to work hard to pump blood efficiently."

He further adds, "So excess sweating is a non-specific sign and cannot be relied upon to indicate any heart disease. But in an infant with known heart problem sweating may indicate heart failure."

