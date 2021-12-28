Eating Half-A-Cup Of THESE Nuts Can Lower Cholesterol Levels And Reduce Heart Disease Risk

High cholesterol levels can lead to the development of many ailments, including heart diseases. But a new study has found that walnuts not only help manage your cholesterol levels but improve their quality.

Cholesterol is a waxy molecule that is present in your bloodstream. Cholesterol is required by your body to build healthy cells, but high cholesterol levels can increase your risk of heart disease. You can get fatty deposits in your blood vessels if you have high cholesterol.

Unmanaged cholesterol levels can raise blood pressure by causing inflammation and the secretion of a hormone that causes blood vessels to constrict. Heart disease, such as heart attack and stroke, can be significantly increased by these disorders. So, it is important to control your cholesterol levels before the condition deteriorates.

Walnuts To Manage High Cholesterol Levels

Growing scientific evidence suggests that walnuts, which are high in Omega-3 fatty acids protect us against heart diseases. Several studies have been conducted throughout the years to see if eating walnuts can reduce cardiovascular risk factors. Preliminary studies have suggested that higher walnut consumption is linked to lower cholesterol disease incidence and mortality, including lower coronary heart disease incidence and mortality, as well as lower atrial fibrillation.

Another study done by researchers from the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona found that adding half a cup of walnuts to your diet can help reduce your cholesterol levels by around 8.5 per cent and mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers enlisted the help of 628 adults, half of whom were put on a regular walnut diet. The people who ate walnut also experienced moderate reductions in their so-called low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels after two years, according to the researchers.

Participants in the study who ate walnuts on a regular basis noticed a decrease in the total amount of LDL particles in their blood as well as the number of tiny LDL particles. Walnuts are abundant in omega 3 fatty acids, a heart-healthy fat commonly found in oily seafood, according to the American Heart Association.

Not Only Do They Do Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels But Improve Their Quality

Expert and author of the study, Emilio Ros Of the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona have found that nuts, in general, and walnuts in particular, are capable of lowering the rate of heart disease and stroke. According to the experts, LDL particles are available in different sizes. Small, dense LDL particles have often been linked to atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque or fatty deposits in the arteries.

This study aimed at going beyond LDL cholesterol levels to provide a comprehensive picture of all lipoproteins and the impact of walnut consumption on their ability to reduce cardiovascular risk.

After proper analysis, researchers found that the walnut-eating group had reduced LDL cholesterol levels at the end of the trial period, by an average of 4.3 mg/dL, according to the researchers. Their total cholesterol was reduced by an average of 8.5 mg/dL during the same period. Walnut consumption was shown to be linked to a 4.3 per cent reduction in total LDL particles and a 6.1 per cent reduction in small LDL particles, both of which are linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.