Did you know that cold weather can up your risk of heart diseases? A study published in JAMA Cardiology found that the risk of heart attack is higher during the winter season. Another study conducted in 2015 found up to 31 per cent increase in heart attacks in the cold months. We talked to Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, to understand the link between heart diseases and cold weather. Read on to know what he has to say.

A dip in the temperature is linked with "higher incidences of heart diseases including hypertension, angina, heart attack, sudden cardiac arrest, heart failure and brain stroke. The exact reason for this is not well understood, but several theories have been postulated, which include both external and internal factors," explained Dr Suvarna.

Know Your Risk Of Heart Diseases

External Factors

exposure to outdoor cold temperature which causes constriction of the arteries

reduced physical activity due to cold weather

worsening of air pollution during winter

increased incidence of influenza or flu which has been shown to precipitate or aggravate a heart condition

lack of vitamin D due to staying indoors. Studies have shown that vitamin D deficiency could increase the risk of heart diseases.

Internal Factors

increased propensity of blood clotting due to cold weather

increased levels of catecholamines or hormones which are detrimental to the heart

high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels during winters can make people vulnerable to heart diseases, especially the elderly.

Expert- Recommended Tips For Preventing Heart Diseases

Dr Suvarna said, ” patients with heart disease need to pay particular attention to their diet, exercise regimen, medicines and regular check-ups with their doctors during winter.”

Eat Healthily

Include heart-healthy foods like fruits, salads, fibre-rich foods, whole grains, nuts, fish and vegetables to alleviate the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. Avoid foods rich in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol and sweets as it can put unnecessary strain on the heart. Have regular hot meals and drinks to give your body the energy it needs to keep you warm. A bowl of vegetable soup can be both healthy and filling.

Stay Active

Exercise regularly to keep your heart and body in good shape. You might feel lazy during the winter season to exercise or play outdoor sports, but it is essential. You can exercise indoors. Also, it will be a good idea to avoid going for walks or jogs in the early winter mornings when there is significant smog in the air.

Stay Warm

To keep yourself warm, wear layers of clothing rather than one thick layer. It will help trap air between the layers, forming a protective insulation. Also, wear a cap or headscarf, gloves and socks when going outside in cold weather.

Medications

Stock up on your medicines as a severe bout of cold weather may prevent you from visiting the pharmacy, and you could end up missing your dose of essential medicines. Do not miss your regular follow-up visits to your doctor so that any discrepancies in your health parameters can be immediately looked into and corrected.