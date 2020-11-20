Did you know that cold weather can up your risk of heart diseases? A study published in JAMA Cardiology found that the risk of heart attack is higher during the winter season. Another study conducted in 2015 found up to 31 per cent increase in heart attacks in the cold months. We talked to Dr Tilak Suvarna Senior Interventional Cardiologist Asian Heart Institute to understand the link between heart diseases and cold weather. Read on to know what he has to say. A dip in the temperature is linked with “higher incidences of heart diseases including hypertension angina heart attack