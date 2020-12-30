Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death around the globe. Here's how its treatment has evolved over the years.

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. According to reports, 4.77 million people die in India due to heart diseases, and it is rapidly increasing. As the name suggests, the diseases occur when the heart does not function properly. The purpose of the organ is to pump blood, supply oxygen and other nutrients throughout the body. So, a healthy heart means a healthy body. Also Read - Kapil Dev undergoes emergency angioplasty, stable: What does this mean?

The good news is that many new treatment techniques have come up to help patients recover from the disease. Many treatments will help patients who are unable to undergo open chest surgery due to old age or other issues. Also Read - Marijuana edibles can affect the cardiovascular system among elderly, reveals study

New Techniques Are Available In India To Treat Severe Heart Diseases

According to a report by IANS, world-class techniques are now available in India for treating heart diseases. Also Read - Expert speak: Coronary Angioplasty is the best treatment for renal failure patients

Transcatheter Aorta Valve Replacement (TAVR)

About 3 lakh patients in India undergo open chest surgery, which is done to perform a coronary artery bypass graft (CABG). This procedure is necessary for people with coronary heart disease.

Coronary heart disease happens when the blood vessels that provide blood and oxygen to the heart muscles become hard and narrow. Open chest surgery is required for patients suffering from this condition. A patient may take several months or even a year to recover from the condition.

However, TAVR technology can replace the patient’s aorta valve without a single cut on the body or any major surgery of the patient. In other words, only a small incision is required to perform the procedure, not wide openings. For this procedure, an artificial valve can be reached up via catheter (simply using a flexible tube inserted through a narrow opening into a body cavity) from thigh vein to the aorta, and the artificial valve can be implanted. This procedure takes about one and half hour to be completed, and the patient takes about 4-5 days to recover, Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, Specialist, Structural Heart Disease, Jaipur told IANS.

Shock Wave Lithotripsy Angioplasty

Heart blockage occurring in approximately 90 per cent of men and 67 per cent of women over the age of 70 are of calcium. According to experts, bypass surgery was the only means to rectify the damage and treat patients. However, the shock wave lithotripsy angioplasty technique has become an option to treat these patients.

This procedure is used to insert stents through intervention by doing Angioplasty. This procedure is apt for patients who do not have the capacity to bear bypass surgery. Until now, it was difficult to perform stiffening from interventions in arteries with calcified blockages as there is a 30-50 per cent risk of re-closure or rupture of arteries after stenting.

This sonographic technique is used to break down the calcium through a sonographic wave, and a stent is inserted. Performing this procedure does not damage the artery and fine particles of calcium which become part of the artery. The surgery may take up to 45 minutes to an hour to complete. There are about 5-7 per cent chances of recurrence of blockage after the surgery.