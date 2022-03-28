35-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack While Working Out in Gym; Here's How To Mitigate The Risk

A 35-year-old woman succumbed to death after suffering a massive heart attack while working out at the gym. Here's why heart attack incidences are increasing in young people and what you can do to reduce the risk.

In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman from Bangalore died after a heart attack while working out at the gym. Vinaya Vittal, who is a resident of GM Palya was working out at the gym in the working around 8 am when she suffered a heart attack and collapsed. A report was filed at the Byappanahalli police station after CCTV footage of the woman fainting after the deadly heart attack surfaced online.

The 35-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, but she died en route to the hospital as per the report by CV Raman hospital. This is not the first case where a young individual succumbed to death due to a heart attack, the cases of myocardial infarction (MI) are on an increase among people under the age of 40.

Heart Attack Incidents Increasing In Young People

According to a report presents at the Conference of American College of Cardiology, heart attacks in people younger than 40 are increasing at an alarming rate. Dr Kaushal Chhatrapati, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central says, "People who are over the age of 35 and suffering from comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, have a history of heart problems or it runs in self or family, those previously unaccustomed to exercises are especially vulnerable to getting post-workout heart attacks."

Physical Exercise Is Good For Health But In Moderation

Exhausting yourself to the point where your body gives up is not such a good idea. Dr Chhatrapati says you should exercise, but it is good only in moderation. "Strenuous exercise can cause "oxygen debt" in the cardiac tissue, which can trigger cardiac arrhythmia and death. Also, an increase in heart rate and blood pressure with overzealous exercise can cause microscopic tears in our heart arteries, which are a nidus for clot formation. This clot can then occlude one of our major heart arteries and cause a life-threatening heart attack."

Measures To Mitigate The Risk

The increasing incidence of heart attack in young people is concerning, which is why it is necessary for people to do what they can to alleviate the risk. According to Dr Chhatrapati, here are some of the ways that can help:

It is strongly advised that all gyms have a Defibrillator-a device needed to shock and restart the heart- and all gym personnel be trained to operate this machine in an emergency. Public Access Defibrillators, specifically built for use by common men should be compulsory in every gym.

People think running a marathon or doing a strenuous workout is "trendy". Middle-aged people tend to overdo the exercises as a denial mechanism of their age. This is to be strongly discouraged.