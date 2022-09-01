19-Year-Old Gets Second Lease Of Life Post Heart Transplant Surgery

Congestive heart failure, often known as heart failure, is a condition where the heart muscle is unable to pump blood as efficiently as it should. Shortness of breath is frequently brought on by this because blood frequently backs up and fluid can accumulate in the lungs. The heart eventually becomes too weak or stiff to fill and pump blood adequately because of some heart disorders. In such cases, a heart transplant is recommended, which involves the replacement of a patient's unhealthy heart for a healthy heart from a donor.

A 19-year-old who had been suffering from advanced heart failure for 1.5 years successfully received a heart of a 55-year-old brain-dead donor. The heart was allocated to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute by NOTTO.

About The Case

As per the doctors of Fortis hospital, Okhla, the recipient was in an advanced heart failure stage due to Dilated Cardiomyopathy, which is a type of heart muscle disease that causes the heart chambers (ventricles) to thin and stretch, growing larger.

A team of doctors led by Dr Z S Meharwal, Executive Director and Head of Adult Cardiac Surgery, VAD & Heart Transplantation Programme, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute transplanted the heart of a 19-year-old boy. He had previously been admitted to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla with heart failure and needed a heart transplant, but none were available. He was given medication since his condition had deteriorated to a catastrophic level. In these situations, a patient typically goes through a variety of tests to figure out his present health, including tests to see if he might be at risk for organ rejection.

Elaborating on the heart transplant procedure, Dr Z S Meharwal, Executive Director and Head of Adult Cardiac Surgery, VAD & Heart Transplantation Programme, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said that the team faced a few challenges during the procedure due to the significant mismatch in the advanced heart failure in the patient's case. However, they overcame the problems as they had to treat the patients as soon as possible to avoid dire consequences.

"If the patient was not treated on time, he would have continued to remain in the advanced heart failure stage with increased pulmonary artery pressures and would have become inoperable in the coming days with minimal chances of a heart transplant," said Dr Meharwal.

"The surgery lasted for more than 8 hours. In addition to routine care which is required for any patient undergoing major cardiac surgery, a heart transplant patient needs optimum immunosuppressive therapy (anti-rejection drugs) to prevent rejection of the donor's heart by the recipient. The patient needs good coverage by antibiotics to prevent any infection as these patients are prone to infection because of immunosuppressant therapy. The patient is currently stable, and we should be able to mobilise him in the next couple of days," Dr Meharwal added.

Why Are Heart Transplants Performed?

A heart transplant is considered in one of the following cases:

If the patient suffers from heart failure, in which the heart struggles to pump enough blood throughout the body due to coronary heart disease, cardiomyopathy or congenital heart disease.

Despite receiving medical care, you still experience significant symptoms.

You may not survive within the following several years if you don't receive a transplant.

You are healthy enough to endure major surgery.