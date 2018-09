Every time you google about heart disease, India pops up first in terms of losing life to an ailing heart. Heart diseases are the biggest killer in our country. However, the question remains how much we know about our healthy heart. You may be shocked, but it is a fact that most of what we believe about our heart is not correct. Our heart is a mystery and yes, it is true, that we know almost nothing about heart conditions. We keep on hovering over the assumptions that we develop. On the occasion of World Heart Day, here we are with some common myths on heart diseases that need to be busted for better treating approach towards our heart.

Myth – Heart ailments are for only those who have it in their family: Genetics may play an important role and is one of the important contributing factors to causing a heart condition. However, it is your bad to think that you may have a heart condition only if your family has it in its history. Heart ailments can be triggered due to erratic and poor lifestyle choices like not eating healthy, poor habits of smoking and drinking, stress and no physical activity.

Myth – All fats are your heart’s enemy: While most of us assume that the best way of keeping our heart healthy is by chucking off fats from our diet, it is factually not correct. Not all fats are bad for your heart. It is obvious that you need to let go the artificially made trans fats, also known as partially hydrogenated oils. However, there are some good fats that amp up your heart health.

Myth – The other name of chest pain is heart attack: No, that is not right. Not chest pain always indicates an inevitable heart attack. Yes, it may be a common symptom of heart attack, but there are other symptoms like nausea, shortness of breath, light-headedness, pain or discomfort in both arms, neck or joints, that you should watch out. These signs are the subtle symptoms of what the doctors call the silent attack. It is always wise to not ignore the other casual symptoms if you want to tackle heart attack.

Myth – Men are at a higher risk of heart attack: While we tend to believe that men are more prone to heart attacks, it is wrong. Both men and women can get heart related issues. However, cardiovascular ailments are more common among men at an early age and women suffer from these after 55 years of age. Stress, lack of physical activity, lifestyle, belly fat and testosterone levels are some of the risk factors for both men and women.