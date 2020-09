Many of the risk factors associated with heart disease can be improved with lifestyle changes.

The heart is one of the body's most essential organs. It pumps oxygen and nutrient-rich blood throughout the body. Therefore, taking care of your heart is important to live a healthy life. But unfortunately, heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Heart disease is a collective term for different heart-related conditions and problems. It includes heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias), valvular heart disease, heart infections or cardiomyopathy, etc. On the occasion of World Heart Day, we bring to you a few simple tips to keep your heart healthy and prevent these complications.

How to lower your risk of heart disease

Several factors can increase your risk for heart diseases such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure, smoking, being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, and an unhealthy diet. Age and family history can affect your risk of heart disease. It is more common among women over age 55 and men over age 45. You're also at a higher risk of getting heart disease if one of your parents had heart disease. Many of these risk factors can be improved with lifestyle changes.

So, doctors recommend following a heart-healthy lifestyle such as exercising regularly, eating healthy, getting enough sleep, and not smoking to prevent heart disease. If you want to live a heart-healthy life, make sure to follow these 7 healthy habits:

Eat a healthy diet

A heart-healthy diet should include vegetables, fruits, wholegrains, legumes, nuts, seeds, plant-based proteins, lean animal proteins and fish. You should limit refined carbohydrates, processed meats, sweetened drinks, sodium, added sugars and saturated fats and avoid trans fat.

Be physically active

Being active is one of the best ways to stay healthy and disease-free. As per the recommended guidelines, adults should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Get started by simply sitting less and moving more.

Watch your weight

Maintain your weight with a healthy range. If you’re overweight or obese, lose weight because an increase in body fat can directly contribute to heart disease. Start your weight loss journey by eating fewer calories and moving more. You can talk to your doctor about a weight loss plan.

Quit smoking

Smoking can increase heart rate, tighten major arteries, and can cause an irregular heart rhythm. According to research, smoking also increases blood clotting, which can lead to heart attack and stroke. So, live tobacco-free to keep heart disease at bay. Also, try to avoid secondhand smoke.

Control your cholesterol and blood pressure

Health conditions like high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and diabetes can also put you at greater risk of heart disease. It is therefore important to prevent or manage these conditions, which can be done by making healthy lifestyle choices.

Drink alcohol only in moderation

Heavy drinking is linked to a number of poor health outcomes, including heart conditions, liver disease, cancer, and peptic ulcers, among others. Drinking alcohol regularly also can raise your blood pressure and lead to diseases of the heart muscle, called cardiomyopathy.

Don’t take too much stress

High levels of cortisol or stress hormone can cause an increase in your heart rate, blood pressure, blood cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood sugar – all of which are common risk factors for heart disease. Stress can also promote the buildup of plaque deposits in the arteries.