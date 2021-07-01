You can keep your heart happy by not leading a sedentary lifestyle.

Cardiovascular diseases, which include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and rheumatic heart disease, are the number 1 cause of death globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Cardiovascular disease is also believed to be the number one killer of women in India. Elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often called the “bad” cholesterol, is a major cause of heart disease. Unfortunately, nearly 50 per cent of women in India are living with abnormal cholesterol level, as revealed by a 2017 survey conducted by diagnostic chain SRL Diagnostics. The survey also found the highest level of abnormality in the age group of 46-60 years. With heart disease getting younger, there is an urgent need for women to be aware of how to live healthfully. Also Read - Longer Working Hours During The Pandemic May Result In A Surge Of Heart Disease: Expert

World’s leading cardiac surgeon and vice chairman of Asian Heart Institute Dr Ramakanta Panda wants women of all ages to take heart disease seriously. He says, “Symptoms of heart disease in women may be different from those in men. For example, women may have a heart attack without chest pain and tend to have blockages not only in their main arteries but also in the smaller arteries that supply blood to the heart. Valve disease is also common in young women. Hence, women of all ages should take heart disease seriously.” Also Read - 5 Essential Herbs That Can Reduce High Cholesterol Levels

Some tips to keep your heart healthy and disease-free

The emotional and physical impact of cardiac disease can take a toll on the patient, but there are ways to monitor your health and stay healthy. Also Read - Does Consuming Milk Increase Your Cholesterol Levels? Find Out

Maintain your cholesterol level

High cholesterol increases your risk for heart disease and stroke. Eat food which has less salt and oil.

Get Moving

Try walking for 30 minutes a day, five times a week to keep your weight down and your heart in shape.

Tweak your eating habits

You don’t need to be a perfect eater. Avoid eating junk and start eating healthy.

Quit Smoking

Smoking causes cancer and can also cause heart diseases. It’s time to quit smoking if you are a regular smoker.

Lessen your stress

Stress increases blood pressure and blood pressure can result in a heart stroke. Avoid taking unnecessary stress.

Get enough sleep

Good sleep is an essential part of keeping the heart healthy. Sleep for a good 6-8 hours during the night.

Choose birth control cautiously

Many contraceptives can cause an increase in blood pressure which would eventually result in a cardiovascular disease.

Drink alcohol in moderation (if at all)

Limit your intake of alcohol and if you can, quit it completely.

Maintain the right Body Mass Index

Keep your weight under check so as to avoid diseases like diabetes which can result in heart disease.

Start your heart check-ups early

The American Heart Association recommends women should begin screening for cholesterol levels and triglycerides, starting at age 20 and they should get it checked every four to six years. This is more important for women who are at risk for coronary heart disease. All women should also get their blood pressure and diabetes screened regularly.

The important thing is to acknowledge the fact that a heart disease doesn’t mean it is the end of the world and by not leading a sedentary lifestyle, heart ailments can be effectively cured.