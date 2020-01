If you are too tired, your heart will need more oxygen. If you have any block in an artery, this can be fatal. @Shutterstock

The cold winter months are not easy for people with heart problems. They must take extra care of their heart during this season. According to statistics collected by various health organisations, most heart attacks occur during the winter months. This is because, the low temperature constricts the arteries. As a result, the heart has to work harder to pump blood. According to researchers at Université Laval and Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada, exposure to cold or high-pressure weather could trigger events leading to hospitalization or death in heart failure patients. They say that elderly people with heart failure should avoid fog and low cloud in the winter as a preventive measure and to boost heart health.

Let us see what you can do to protect yourself from aggravated heart condition during winter.

Don’t over-exert yourself

In winter, sometimes, you may take up some activity to the point of exhaustion without even realizing it. This is because the cold refreshes you and rejuvenates your senses. Therefore, you must take extra care not to over-exert yourself. If you are too tired, your heart will need more oxygen. If you have any block in an artery, this can be fatal. So, take it slow in the cold season.

Avoid exposure to the cold

Always wear warm and comfortable clothes to maintain heart health. Otherwise your blood vessels will constrict. Avoid going out in the early morning and after sunset when it is very cold. Try to soak in some sunlight. Keep the room heater on and maintain ventilation in your room.

Stick to a healthy diet

It is important to eat a healthy, well-balanced meal throughout the year. But it is imperative that you do so in winter to maintain your heart health. This will fortify you and keep you healthy. So, eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Avoid processed foods and keep away from junk food. Also maintain meal timings and eat at regular intervals.

Exercise indoor

Do some exercises to boost your heart health. Choose something that you can do indoors. A certain level of exercise is important to keep your heart healthy and fine. But consult your doctor before starting something new.