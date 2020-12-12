Vaping is the term used to refer to the inhaling a vapour produced by an electronic cigarette or other vaping devices. E-cigarettes powered by batteries and it contains cartridges that contain a liquid. This liquid which also contains nicotine flavourings and chemicals is heated to produce a vapour. This is very popular among the youth and it provides a false sense of security as it is generally believed that vaping is less harmful than smoking a cigarette. But this is not really true. Many studies have linked vaping with serious health conditions and complications including stroke heart disease and lung