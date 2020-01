Today, health tips on heart health will help you live a healthy life. The heart is the most important organ of your body. It is essential that you do everything to maintain the health of your heart. Unfortunately, heart diseases is also one of the leading causes of death globally. An unhealthy lifestyle is often the main reason behind this. If you want to live a healthy life, free of health complications, you must change your lifestyle today. This is because, any problem with your heart will bring down your overall health and quality of life. Here, we reveal a few tips to help you take good care of your heart. You must incorporate today’s health tips in your life in 2020 for a happy and healthy life. These health tips are for both men and women.

Quit smoking

Smoking is the foremost cause behind heart diseases. Many researches demonstrate this, and experts say that when you give up smoking, the beneficial effects are immediate. In fact, your risk of having a heart attack comes down by 50 per cent a year after you stop smoking.

Exercise regularly

You must follow this health tip. Leading an active lifestyle will help you prevent and significantly bring down your risk of coronary diseases. If you already have any such problems, it will also help you get it in control. Take up some kind of exercise routine. You don’t have top go to the gym for this. Take a walk, take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk to the market instead of driving down or just do some housework every day. Any activity that increases your heart rate will help. Just 30 minutes a day is more than enough.

Lose weight

Boost your heart health by losing weight. If you are obese, your risk of heart diseases goes up significantly. Try to shed those excess kilos and maintain an ideal weight. Eating right and exercising will help you do this. If you still have trouble, consult a doctor and a nutritionist. They will be able to guide you.

Eat healthy foods

You need to have a well-balanced diet and have more of such foods that boost heart health. Have more of fruits and vegetables. Fibre is important. So add foods like bran, oats and wholegrain cereals to your diet. Try to avoid saturated fat as it can increase the levels of your bad cholesterol. Have lean meat and low-fat dairy products.

Control your sodium intake

Less salt is better for your heart health. Avoid extra salt and try to follow a low-salt diet. Most foods contain natural salt, which is enough for your needs.