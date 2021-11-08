This Eating Habit May Be Up Your Chances Of Developing A Heart Disease

This Eating Habit May Be Up Your Chances Of Developing A Heart Disease

What you eat has a direct impact on your heart, but did you know that 'how you eat' your meals can also trigger cardiovascular diseases? That's right - here is everything you need to know.

Heart disease is one of the leading reasons of death across the globe, according to the World Health Organization. While there are many lifestyle factors that could up the risk of heart diseases in a person, what you eat is one of the important ones. Preliminary studies have shown that what you eat can have a significant impact on your health, especially if you are someone who eats fried, high-fat and sugary foods on a regular basis. But a new study has found that it is not just what you eat but also how you eat that matters when it comes to heart diseases.

Eating Alone May Increase Heart Disease Risk In Women

A new study published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) reveals that eating alone is a risk factor of heart disease among older women. For the study, researchers from The Catholic University of Korea, the University of Ulsan, and Semyung University's nursing schools examined data from 590 postmenopausal women aged 65 and older obtained as part of the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Study VII-1 in 2016.

As per the small study, women who ate more than two daily meals alone were 2.58 times more likely than those who ate two or more meals a day with others to develop angina a type of chest pain caused by a decline in blood supply to the heart.

TRENDING NOW

But Loneliness Is Not The Driving Source Of These Heart Diseases

According to the study, while loneliness does play a role in driving these cases of heart diseases, it is not the only factor. Those who ate alone regularly had "poorer nutritional knowledge," including less frequent awareness and use of nutrition labels than women who ate with others frequently. Furthermore, they ate fewer calories and carbohydrates, as well as less fibre, potassium, and salt, than individuals who ate with others on a regular basis. However, the study also states that heart disease is not the confirmed outcome of the disease.

Some Ways To Lower The Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

There are many things you may take to reduce your chances of developing heart disease. Taking action will benefit your health and, in certain cases, save your life. Here are some ways to reduce the risk of heart disease:

You're more than twice as likely to have a heart attack if you smoke than if you don't, and you're considerably more likely to die if you do.

Improve cholesterol levels to keep heart diseases at bay

Keep your high blood pressure in control with exercise and healthy eating

People who do not exercise are more likely to get heart disease and die as a result of it than those who do

Follow a heart-healthy diet that is low in fat and cholesterol

Maintain a healthy weight as it will help you lower high blood pressure and manage diabetes

People with diabetes are more likely to suffer from heart disease so keep your blood sugar levels in check

Manage stress and anger as they can also increase heart disease risk

RECOMMENDED STORIES