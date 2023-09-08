Samosas, French Fries, Chips: Beware Of The Adverse Effects Of Trans Fats On Your Heart

Senior Cardiologist Dr. Tilak Suvarna warns you to steer clear of these five prevalent trans fat-laden foods to reduce your risk of heart disease.

In a recent address to the Lok Sabha, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya drew attention to the alarming link between high trans-fatty acid consumption and the escalating prevalence of lifestyle diseases, especially coronary heart disease. The startling revelation that 5,40,000 deaths annually can be attributed to the consumption of industrially produced trans fats underscores the urgent need to recognize and reduce our intake of these harmful fats.

In this article, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Tilak Suvarna, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, provides valuable insights into the adverse effects of trans fats on cardiovascular well-being. He offers guidance on steering clear of five prevalent trans-fat-laden foods to ensure the protection of our heart health.

Trans Fats And Heart Disease

Dr. Suvarna explains: The link between trans fats and heart disease is rooted in their impact on cholesterol levels. Trans fats raise levels of LDL cholesterol (often referred to as "bad" cholesterol) while simultaneously lowering levels of HDL cholesterol ("good" cholesterol"). This unhealthy cholesterol profile increases the risk of arterial plaque buildup and subsequent heart diseases, including coronary artery disease.

Foods To Avoid For A Healthy Heart

Dr. Suvarna a list of foods high in trans fats that you should avoid for a Healthy Heart:

Partially Hydrogenated Oils: Commonly found in fried and processed foods such as Samosas, French fries. As they are deep-fried to a golden crisp, the trans fats can become even more harmful to your heart. Consuming it in moderation and opting for healthier snacks can help minimize trans fat consumption.

Packaged Snacks: Many packaged cookies, crackers, and chips contain hidden trans fats to enhance flavour and prolong shelf life. These convenient snacks might seem harmless, but their hidden trans fat content can contribute to heart disease risk. Substituting them with whole, unprocessed snacks like fruits, nuts, and yogurt will promote better heart health.

Frozen Foods: Frozen pizzas, pies, paranthas, meal, etc. could be loaded with trans-fat. It may be flavourful and the packaging might say low fat, but each serving could at least contain minimum of 1 gram of trans-fat.

Commercial Baked Goods: Cookies, pastries, and muffins from commercial bakeries often contain trans fats. These fats enhance flavor and extend shelf life, but their cardiovascular consequences are dire. Consuming these indulgent treats in excess exposes you to unnecessary risk, so considering homemade versions or healthier dessert options is a safer route. Also, avoid pre-packaged cake mixes and frosting often contain trans fats for improved texture.

Fast Food Favourites: Many fast food items are prepared using trans fat-rich oils, intensifying their artery-clogging potential.

Microwave Popcorn Varieties: Certain microwave popcorn brands employ trans-fat-laden artificial flavours and fats to enhance taste. Opting for plain kernels and adding your own seasoning can be a tastier and healthier option.

How To Teduce Risk of Heart Disease

Also, if you have any heart-related health conditions, make sure to consult your doctor before consuming foods rich in trans fats. By steering clear of trans fat-laden foods, and prioritizing a diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods and adopting healthier cooking methods can significantly reduce our risk of heart disease and contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

