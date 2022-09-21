- Health A-Z
Heart diseases or cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death in the world. According to reports, ischemic heart disease and stroke are two of the most common causes of disability and increasing health care costs. Several factors trigger the onset of heart diseases, including many lifestyle factors. For instance, increased salt intake is found to be a culprit by many researchers.
Did you know cutting even 1 gram of salt per day from your diet can lower your risk of heart disease? A study published in the BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health found that reducing salt intake can lead to health problems. They also found that reducing salt intake even by a gram can reduce your high blood pressure, thus lowering your chances of developing heart diseases.
Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, senior cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai said, "Conclusive evidence exists that excessive dietary sodium contributes to high blood pressure. Eating too much salt can cause your blood pressure to spike and increase stress on your heart. Consuming too much salt in your diet causes your body to retain too much water, raising your blood pressure, which can harm your heart and arteries. High blood pressure is a major cause of heart disease, increasing the risk of stroke, heart attack and congestive heart failure. According to the World Health Organization, 62 per cent of all strokes and 49 per cent of ischemic heart disease cases are attributable to high blood pressure."
The salt intake for adults and children depends on the age of the person. Here is a list by Dr Dora that you should know about:
