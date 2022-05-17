Recovering From A Heart Surgery? Eat These Foods To Speed Up Healing

After a heart surgery, it is crucial to follow a healthy diet to speed up healing, regain your strength and energy and reduce the risk of complications.

Heart health plays a crucial role in maintaining general well-being. One must start making healthier choices earlier so that they can get the benefits for a longer period.

"A heart-healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and omega-3 fatty acids can do wonders," said Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director Cath Lab and interventional Cardiologist, Symboisis Hospital, Mumbai.

Apart from following a heart friendly diet, one should limit intake of processed foods as they are high in salt and sugar, both of which are bad for the heart, he noted.

TRENDING NOW

Dr Phatarpekar added, "Giving up on some of the bad habits is a must. In the long run, smoking and drinking can be harmful to one's heart. They raise blood pressure, requiring the heart to work twice as hard to pump blood. They also make it more difficult for blood to transport oxygen to the body's cells over time. Consult a doctor and get rid of these bad behaviours as soon as possible."

Foods to eat after heart surgery

If you have recently undergone a heart surgery, eating a healthy diet is crucial to speed up healing, regain your strength and energy and reduce the risk of complications.

Talking to the HealthSite, Nutritionist Smitha Shetty, founder of The Smitha Shetty, suggested diet tips for those recovering from heart surgery. She said:

You may like to read

Include ghee in your diet: It will help decrease LDL (low-density lipoprotein), also called "bad" cholesterol, and increase HDL (high-density lipoprotein) or "good" cholesterol. This in turn helps improve blood circulation. Moreover, CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) in ghee aids weight loss.

Eat whole grains: A diet rich in whole grains is known to significantly improve heart health. Hence, include whole grains such as rice, ragi, jowar, etc., to your diet. These are also loaded with nutrients such as protein, fiber, B vitamins, antioxidants, trace minerals.

Keep yourself well hydrated: Dehydration strains the heart. Hence, it is important to drink enough water.

In addition, exercise helps the body to reach the optimum weight which in turn reduces the load of the heart. Since the heart is also a muscle, active life and smart exercise will keep it healthy and nice. But consult your doctor to know which exercise will best suit your current condition.

Shetty also emphasised the importance of maintaining a regular bedtime.

She stated, "The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning. Studies show people who sleep late, do risk their heart. Hence it is suggested to sleep early to maintain a good heart health."

Disclaimer: Please consult your doctor before you start following the above tips, as every person and every surgery is unique.

RECOMMENDED STORIES