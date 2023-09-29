Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
According to Dr. A. Guru Prakash, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, heart conditions include blood vessel diseases, such as coronary artery disease. Arrhythmias are irregular heartbeats. Congenital heart defects are heart disorders that occur at birth. Muscle disease of the heart (Myocardium). Valve disease of the heart.
The prevalent cardiovascular condition known as coronary artery disease affects the principal blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Different coronary artery disease symptoms may be felt differently by men and women. For instance, men are more likely to suffer from chest pain. Women are more likely to develop additional symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, extreme tiredness, and chest tightness.
Congenital severe cardiac abnormalities are usually discovered shortly after birth. Symptoms of a genetic cardiac problem in a kid could include:
The heart valves open and close to move blood through the heart. Many things can damage the heart valves. A heart valve may become narrowed, leaky, or closed improperly.
The endocardium and the heart valves are all impacted by endocarditis, an infection. Symptoms of endocarditis include:
Early detection of heart disease makes treatment more accessible. Consult your doctor if you are concerned about your heart's health. You can discuss reducing your chance of having heart disease with your doctor.
