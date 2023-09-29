Recognizing Different Symptoms Of Heart Disease In Blood Vessels

Symptoms of congenital cardiac abnormalities: 1) Becoming quickly out of breath 2) Quickly exhausted during activities 3) Hands, ankles, or feet swelling

According to Dr. A. Guru Prakash, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, heart conditions include blood vessel diseases, such as coronary artery disease. Arrhythmias are irregular heartbeats. Congenital heart defects are heart disorders that occur at birth. Muscle disease of the heart (Myocardium). Valve disease of the heart.

Heart disease symptoms in the blood vessels

The prevalent cardiovascular condition known as coronary artery disease affects the principal blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Different coronary artery disease symptoms may be felt differently by men and women. For instance, men are more likely to suffer from chest pain. Women are more likely to develop additional symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, extreme tiredness, and chest tightness.

Coronary artery disease symptoms may include

Angina is characterised by chest pain, tightness, pressure, and discomfort.

Breathing difficulty

Back, neck, upper abdominal, throat, or jaw pain

You can feel discomfort, numbness, weakness, or coldness if the blood vessels in your arms or legs are constricted.

Symptoms of heart illness induced by congenital heart abnormalities:

Congenital severe cardiac abnormalities are usually discovered shortly after birth. Symptoms of a genetic cardiac problem in a kid could include:

Cyanosis is characterised by pale grey or blue skin or lips.

Newborn's difficulty breathing during feedings, leading to slow weight gain

Symptoms of congenital cardiac abnormalities that are generally not life-threatening include:

Becoming quickly out of breath when engaging in an activity or exertion

Quickly exhausted during exertion or activities

Hands, ankles, or feet swelling

Symptoms of heart illness caused by damaged heart muscle (cardiomyopathy):

Feeling dizzy, lightheaded, or fainting

Fatigue

Shortness of breath when moving or when at rest

Feeling short of breath during sleeping or waking up short of breath

Irregular Heartbeats, hammering, or fluttering

Legs, ankles, or feet that are swollen

Heart disease signs and symptoms brought on by valvular heart disease:

The heart valves open and close to move blood through the heart. Many things can damage the heart valves. A heart valve may become narrowed, leaky, or closed improperly.

Chest pain Fainting (syncope) Fatigue Irregular heartbeat Shortness of breath Swollen feet or ankles

The endocardium and the heart valves are all impacted by endocarditis, an infection. Symptoms of endocarditis include:

Dry or persistent cough Fever Heartbeat changes Shortness of breath Skin rashes or unusual spots Swelling of the legs or belly area Weakness or fatigue

Early detection of heart disease makes treatment more accessible. Consult your doctor if you are concerned about your heart's health. You can discuss reducing your chance of having heart disease with your doctor.

