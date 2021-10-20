Know the Common Risk Factors That Will Help You Prevent A Heart Disease

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the biggest health risks that could lead to complications. It is vital to know the risk factors in order to prevent a heart condition.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India reported 63 per cent of deaths due to non-communicable diseases in 2016 out of which 27 per cent contributed to cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Also, the number of deaths resulting from cardiovascular disease is expected to go up to 4.77 million in 2020 from 2.26 million in 1990. With the lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic, it is predicted that there will be a surge in cardiovascular disease in the months to come. Those at risk of cardiovascular disease may demonstrate high blood pressure, lipids, glucose as well as overweight and obesity. However, it is important to be aware of the risk factors to prevent premature death and receive proper treatment.

Common Risk Factors to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Here are some common risk factors that can up the risk of cardiovascular diseases in people:

Stress

Stress is experienced by everyone but the lockdown and quarantine measures that were put in place to stop the spread of the infection led to increasing levels of stress among many. As social connections were cut off and people had to spend time indoors, there was a surge in stress and negative psychological health. Increasing levels of stress often lead to increased blood pressure and irregular heartbeats. High blood pressure can cause damage to the arteries which reduces the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart and leads to heart disease.

Sudden Spike in Physical Activity

Exercise acts as a medicine for the body and there is no doubt that moderate to vigorous physical exercise can improve cardiovascular health. But similar to medicines, proper care needs to be taken to avoid overdose or underdose of exercise. In recent times, people are eager to regain their fitness levels after being stuck inside their homes due to the pandemic. In order to become active, many are engaging in rigorous forms of exercise which can cause cardiac events, especially when performed by unfit, inactive, individuals with known or undiagnosed heart disease. Also, to quickly get back to shape, many people are increasing the intake of high-calorie protein powders, energy drinks, anabolic steroids, etc. which can further prove detrimental for heart health. Large amounts of steroids taken over a long period of time can cause severe damage to the heart and even lead to sudden cardiac arrest or heart attack.

Cholesterol Levels

While cholesterol is essential for the body to build healthy cells, too much of it can negatively impact heart health. With high levels of cholesterol, one can develop fatty deposits in the blood vessels. Over time, these deposits grow, which restricts enough blood to flow through the arteries. Sometimes, these deposits can break suddenly and form a clot that causes a heart attack or stroke. The total cholesterol goal should be less than 200 mg/dL; HDL, the good cholesterol, should be higher than 40 mg/dL in men and 50 mg/dL in women (and the higher the better); and LDL, the bad cholesterol should be less than 130 mg/dL in healthy adults.

Diabetes

According to studies, nearly 2/3rd of people with diabetes have high blood pressure. The American Diabetes Association states that people with diabetes are 2 to 4 times more likely to die of heart disease or have a stroke than people who don't have the condition. The connection between diabetes and heart ailments starts with high blood glucose levels. Over time, the high glucose in the blood can damage the arteries, causing them to become stiff and hard. Fatty material that builds up inside the blood vessels can eventually block blood flow to the heart or brain, leading to heart attack or stroke.

Tips to Prevent Heart Disease

Here are some tips that help you prevent the risk of heart diseases among people:

Manage Stress

While it may seem like there's no way to control stress at work and home, there are steps that can be taken to relieve the pressure and regain control like doing meditation, listening to soothing music, connecting with others, setting aside leisure time and most importantly believing that everything's going to be fine.

Exercise

Exercise can help maintain weight and improve blood cholesterol numbers. However, it is important to calculate the heart rate while doing exercise. One can calculate the maximum heart rate by subtracting the age from 220*85%. This is the average maximum number of times your heart should beat per minute during exercise. Also, it is vital not to indulge in over-exercise and gradually increase the intensity over a period of time.

Many people who work out, often use protein powders to boost muscle growth. However, some protein powders end up turning a glass of milk into a drink with more than 1,200 calories. The risk - increased weight gain and an unhealthy spike in blood sugar. Therefore, it is vital to work out after having protein powder or supplements so as to maintain heart health and avoid long-term severe effects.

Healthy Diet

A diet high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains should be preferred. Nuts, seeds, and legumes should also be made part of the diet. It is better to opt for skinless poultry, lean meats, and fatty fish over red or processed meat.

Routine Check-up

Routine heart health check-ups are an important part of preventive healthcare for adults. Family history can determine when the testing should start and how frequently it should be done.

(The article is contributed by Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Cardiologist, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon)

