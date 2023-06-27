How to Know If Your Heart Is Healthy or Not: A Comprehensive Guide

Caring for your heart should be a top priority for maintaining overall well-being

Pay attention to these eight indicators to assess your heart health and take appropriate action if needed.

Your heart is a vital organ that works tirelessly to keep your body functioning optimally. Having a healthy heart is important for a long and healthy life. Being aware of your heart's health and recognizing potential warning signs is crucial for early detection and prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

In this article, Dr Mohit Tandon, Consultant Non-Invasive Cardiologist at Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi's Okhla, talks about the various indicators that can help you assess the condition of your heart as well as shares tips on how to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

Monitor Blood Pressure

Regularly monitoring your blood pressure is one of the simplest and most effective ways to gauge your heart health. High blood pressure (hypertension) significantly increases your risk of heart disease. A blood pressure reading of 120/80 mmHg is considered normal. Elevated or inconsistent readings may indicate an underlying heart issue and should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Assess Body Mass Index (BMI)

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for your heart health. BMI is an easy-to-calculate and most used indicator for this, you can Calculate your BMI by dividing your weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared. A BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered normal. Excess weight, especially around the waistline, increases the risk of heart disease and other related conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Evaluate Resting Heart Rate

Your resting heart rate (RHR) is the number of times your heart beats per minute when you are resting. A normal RHR typically ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute. Regularly measuring your RHR can provide insights into your cardiovascular fitness. A consistently elevated resting heart rate may be indicative of an increased risk of heart disease.

Exercise Intolerance

We know that exercise is one of the most preferred, proven ways of improving and maintaining your heart health, however, if you feel breathless even with minimal effort or get tired easily and develop a very rapid heartbeat, then it may suggest an underlying health issue, you should seek medical advice to rule out any medical disorder and differentiate it from deconditioning.

Recognize Warning Signs

Being aware of warning signs and symptoms of heart problems is crucial. These may include chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, swelling in the legs, and frequent episodes of indigestion or heartburn. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a healthcare professional promptly.

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Diet plays a significant role in cardiovascular health. Include generous servings of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet. If you have been consuming frequently processed foods, saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars, you should stop and restructure your diet ASAP. Individuals with such a diet and having any of the risk factors like diabetes, high BP, obesity, smoking, or strong family history of heart disease should consider getting a medical consult for a preventive health checkup. Remember A well-balanced diet can help control cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and weight.

Manage Stress Levels

Chronic stress can be detrimental to your heart health. Prolonged periods of stress can contribute to high blood pressure, increased heart rate, and unhealthy coping mechanisms such as overeating or smoking. Practice stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, regular physical activity, and pursuing hobbies to promote a healthy heart.

Dr Tandon concludes, "Caring for your heart should be a top priority for maintaining overall well-being. By paying attention to the indicators discussed in this article, you can assess the health of your heart and take appropriate action if needed. Regular check-ups, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, and being mindful of potential warning signs can help you maintain a healthy heart."

