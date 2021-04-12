Heart diseases are the number one cause of mortality in the world. They are thought to be more common in men than women. However, it is common in both men and women. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, heart diseases is the number one cause of death among women, and most women do not recognize the danger. Although symptoms of heart diseases in women are different, there are ways to mitigate the risk. A new study has found that women who have higher body fat may be less vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases. Also Read - Secret to gaining lean muscles: Eat the right foods

Link Between Body Fat And Heart Diseases In Women

Several studies have shown that women generally have more body fat in comparison to men. A new study conducted by the University of California found that while men and women who have high muscle mass are less likely to die from heart diseases, women who have higher levels of body fat are at a lower risk than women with less muscle mass.

For the study, the team of researchers examined National Health Survey Data collected over a 15-year period. They evaluated the data of 11,463 individuals aged 20 and older, who were then divided into four different groups: low muscle mass and low body fat, low muscle and high fat, high muscle and high fat, and high muscle and high fat.

The study highlighted the physiological differences between women and men when considering body composition and the risk of death from heart disease. They found that women with high muscle mass and high body fat were 42 per cent lower than women who had low muscle mass and low body fat. In men, they found that the high muscle mass and high body fat decreased their risk by 60 per cent. The findings also shed light on the physiological differences between men and women when considering body composition and the risk of death from heart disease. The research also stresses that women should focus more on building muscle than losing weight to protect themselves against the development of cardiovascular diseases.

Muscle Mass Loss May Increase Heart Risks

Another study that analyzed the data of more than 2000 participants also found that people who lose muscle mass may have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. For the study, the participants were asked about their lifestyle habits, such as diet and exercise as well as their blood pressure, weight, blood fats, etc.

Some Early Signs Of Heart Diseases

Many women don’t show any symptoms of heart diseases until they have an emergency such as a heart attack. Some of the early symptoms of heart diseases include;