Heart diseases are the number one cause of mortality in the world. They are thought to be more common in men than women. However it is common in both men and women. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control heart diseases is the number one cause of death among women and most women do not recognize the danger. Although symptoms of heart diseases in women are different there are ways to mitigate the risk. A new study has found that women who have higher body fat may be less vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases. Link Between Body Fat And