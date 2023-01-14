Heart Valve Disease Is A Common Cause For Heart Failure: Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

A simple 2D echo can detect valve problems. Watch out for the signs and symptoms of heart valve disease and report to your doctor on a priority basis.

People fail to pay attention to their heart health, suffer in silence, and land in trouble. Timely detection of problems ensures better treatment outcomes and prevent complications. Did you know? Neglecting heart valve disease can invite dangerous problems such as heart failure, blood clots, stroke, sudden cardiac arrest, and death. In fact, heart valve disease is believed to be one of the common causes for heart failure.

What is heart valve disease and what are the associated sign and symptoms? Let's learn it from Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

What is heart valve disease?

Heart valve disease occurs when one or more of the valves in the heart is not working properly. There are four valves in your heart, two on the right side (Tricuspid and Pulmonary) and two on the left side (Mitral and Aortic). Their function is to maintain blood flow in one direction. When the heart valves are unable to work normally meaning either they become stenotic or leaking backwards, you may become short of breath.

These valves have flaps (leaflets) that open and close with each heartbeat. The flaps see to it that the blood flows in the correct direction through the 4 chambers of one's heart and then to the other parts of the body. Heart valve problems happen due to regurgitation (or leakage of the valve). When the valve(s) are not able to close fully, the blood will flow again to the valves and overload them. The other problem is Stenosis (or narrowing of the valve). When the valve(s) opening tends to get narrowed, it restricts blood flow to the ventricles or aorta. The heart is then forced to pump blood harder in order to move blood via the narrowed or stiff (stenotic) valve(s).

Causes of heart valve disease

Heart valve disease may be congenital (present at birth) or one can develop it due to various reasons such as older age, certain infections that can affect the heart, and other heart conditions like heart attack, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Red flags of heart valve disease

Signs and symptoms of heart valve disease include shortness of breath, chest pain, tiredness, palpitations, dizziness, fainting, irregular heartbeat, and swelling of the ankles and feet. A heart murmur (a whooshing sound heard through a stethoscope) is also a sign of heart valve disease. Timely detection of these symptoms can save your heart and your life.

Simple 2D echocardiography, popularly known as 2D echo, can detect valve problems. It is a non-invasive test that captures the images of the different parts of the heart with the help of sound waves. It helps doctors in detecting any underlying heart abnormalities, blood clots, malfunctioning of the heart valve, abnormality of blood flow within the heart, etc. Regular 2D echo test is recommended to detect any heart issues at the early stages.

Do not take your heart lightly at all. If you experience any of these symptoms, report to your doctor on a priority basis. After detection, your doctor will suggest further treatment options. Follow the instructions given by your doctor to prevent complications and improve your quality of life.